Grace West: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’ Season 23 Finalist On Team Blake

The Voice is closing the chapter on Blake Shelton’s final run as a coach with one epic finale. Grace West is one of the talented singers still in the running to be the next Voice champion. She’s facing off against NOIVAS, D.Smooth, Sorelle, and Gina Miles in the season 23 finale.

So, who is Grace West? The 19-year-old is part of Blake’s last team on The Voice. Get to know Grace as the competition heats up.

Grace has made the top 5 with fellow Team Blake member NOIVAS. Grace performed “Maybe It Was Memphis” by Pam Tillis for her Blind Audition. Blake and Niall Horan turned their red chairs for Grace. Niall raved that Grace’s voice was “impeccable.” In the end, Blake beat out Niall for Grace. She became the last person he pressed his red button for on The Voice! She’s performed other songs from The Judds and Dolly Parton on the show.

For the first night of the season 23 finale, Grace performed Reba McEntire’s “The Night the Lights Went Out In Georgia.” She kept her country streak going by also singing Patsy Cline’s “She’s Got You.”

Grace grew up in Canton, Michigan. However, she moved to Nashville with her family in 2021. Since then, Grace has continued to write and perform.

Grace picked up her grandfather’s guitar and began playing when she was 12 years old, the singer wrote on her official website. Her grandfather was a guitar player and became an early inspiration for Grace.

Grace frequently shares her original music on her TikTok account. Prior to her run on The Voice, Grace shared a snippet of her song “By The Way” that she wrote with a friend.

During her Blind Audition, Grace revealed that she currently works as a songwriter for a publishing company. She was first signed by Mucho Love Music as a songwriter when she was 16 years old, according to her NBC bio. This prompted her to move to Nashville.