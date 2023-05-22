D.Smooth: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’ Season 23 Finalist

D.Smooth is one of The Voice season 23 finalists.

D.Smooth is from Alabama.

D.Smooth is a member of Team Kelly.

D.Smooth will be taking the stage during the star-studded finale of The Voice ahead of the live results on May 23. D.Smooth is among the top 5 alongside Sorelle, Gina Miles, Grace West, and NOIVAS. Only one of them will be the new champion of The Voice season 23.

So, who is D.Smooth? The 25-year-old is a powerhouse singer who has consistently shined on stage. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about D.Smooth.

For his Blind Audition, D.Smooth performed a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.” Kelly Clarkson turned her red chair first, followed by Niall Horan. Over the course of the season, he’s performed songs like Allen Stone’s “Unaware,” Ed’s “Thinking Out Loud,” and more. “That was just an incredible showcase in vocal ability, being comfortable on stage and just being a really cool, unique artist all at the same time. Man, just great. You gotta go to the finale,” Blake Shelton said after D.Smooth’s “Thinking Out Loud” performance.

D.Smooth almost auditioned for season 21.

The singer revealed in his NBC bio that he “was about to take the stage at the Season 21 Blind Auditions when the teams filled up. Looking back, he’s grateful he didn’t get a chance to perform at a time when he wasn’t giving 100% to music.”

His hometown is Birmingham, Alabama. However, D.Smooth now lives in Montgomery, Alabama. If he won season 23, D. Smooth would be the first winner to be from Mississippi.

D.Smooth hopes to inspire people with his music.

“We’re not part of our atmosphere. We don’t have to be. it’s hard to do that when it’s the only thing that’s around you, but you could do it. You could do it. If I can do it, you can do it. For sure,” he said in an interview with WVTM 13 News.

D.Smooth is on Instagram.

D.Smooth is active on Instagram under @dsmoothofficial. Ahead of the finale, D.Smooth penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. “I haven’t even really processed my feelings just yet. But I do know I have been the underdog for mostly all my life & God has allowed me to continue to beat the odds. Thank you Jesus that the Story continues.. WE IN THE FINALE!! Thank y’all for voting for me man I’m sooo grateful! God is good that’s all I got!!” he wrote.