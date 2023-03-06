NOIVAS: 5 Things To Know About The Standout Singer Who Gets A 4-Chair Turn On ‘The Voice’

NOIVAS gets a 4-chair turn in the premiere.

The Voice season 23 is getting off to a strong start. NOIVAS takes The Voice stage in the season 23 premiere and ignites a battle amongst the coaches after his performance. NOIVAS is called an “incomparable talent” from the jump.

So, who is NOIVAS? From his Blind Audition, it’s evident that this pop artist could go very far in the competition. From his background to the meaning behind his stage name, here’s what you need to know about NOIVAS.

Almost immediately after starting his incredible performance of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” the coaches turn their red chairs. Kelly Clarkson is first, followed quickly by Chance the Rapper. When Blake Shelton turns, Chance blocks him. Niall Horan also turns his red chair for NOIVAS. Chance calls NOIVAS an “incomparable talent.”

He adds, “I want you to win this show, and I want you on Team Chance.” Niall tells NOIVAS that he hasn’t “seen anyone with passion like that since Stevie Wonder stuff.”

NOIVAS explains to the coaches that NOIVAS isn’t his real name. His actual name is Savion Wright. NOIVAS is just his first name spelled backward.

NOIVAS was a two-time contestant on American Idol. He first appeared on the show in season 13 and made the top 48. He returned in season 14 and made the top 24.

4. NOIVAS is a family man.

NOIVAS is a girl dad! NOIVAS and his partner, Elissa, have two daughters together: Isabella and Irys. They live in Texas. In addition to being a working singer, NOIVAS has also been an educator. He’s taught in Texas public schools and was a professor at a Texas junior college, according to his official bio.

5. NOIVAS has opened for major artists.

As a rising artist, NOIVAS has gotten the opportunity to open for singers like Andy Grammer, Gavin DeGraw, Jason Mraz, Robin Thicke, and more. He’s also played at SXSW, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo. NOIVAS released his first single “Breathing Underwater” in 2014. His latest single was “Star Gazing” in 2017.