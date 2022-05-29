Stevie Wonder’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 9 Children

Iconic R&B singer Stevie Wonder has surely had an extensive career in the music industry, as he has won a whopping 25 Grammy awards, and is widely considered to be one of the most influential songwriters of all time (via Grammy). However, his personal life has clearly been eventful as well. Although he has been married three times, he has fathered nine children with five different women, according to CNN.

Born Stevland Morris, the “Higher Ground” singer has a large blended family with four daughters and five sons. Although many of them have decided to keep their personal lives private, a large portion of them have evidentially inherited their father’s artistic talents. Find out all about the current endeavors of Stevie Wonder’s nine children here.

Aisha Morris

Although Stevie was married to singer Syreeta Wright from 1970 to 1972, the couple never produced a child. However, in 1975, he met Yolanda Simmons. The two never officially married, but Yolanda gave birth to their daughter Aisha Morris later that year. Aisha is the inspiration to Stevie’s hit 1976 song “Isn’t She Lovely,” according to Biography. Taking after her father’s footsteps, Aisha is also talented performer and vocalist. She sang a duet with Stevie for the song “How Will I Know,” which was even nominated for a Grammy in 2006, according to Aisha’s official IMBD page.

Keita Morris

In 1977, Yolanda then gave birth to a boy named Keita Morris before the couple split. Nowadays, Keita works as a musician and professional DJ, according to eCelebrityMirror. However, Keita was arrested due to a domestic violence dispute in 2009 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Mumtaz Morris

In 1983, a woman named Melody McCulley gave birth to Stevie’s third child, a boy named Mumtaz Morris, according to eCelebrityMirror. Mumtaz is currently a passionate R&B artist with a smooth voice reminiscent of his father’s, which can be heard when he joins Stevie onstage for a rendition of “Ribbon in the Sky,” (via Youtube).

Sophia Morris

The name of Sophia Morris‘ mother is not publicly known. However, Sophia herself appears to be giving in nature. In 2020, she collaborated with Too Fab to design a necklace in braille, and is reportedly working on developing a charity dedicated to vision impaired children. “We should all have that universal love to just understand where people are and to meet them halfway, and to understand their experiences and to possibly even experience it themselves,” she said in the heartwarming video.

Kwame Morris

Born in 1988 under the same unidentified woman, Kwame Morris is a musician and model. He is signed to agency Stormy Models, and has collaborated with big named brands such as Pepsi and Heineken, according to Featured Biography.

Kailand Morris

Born under Stevie’s second wife Kai Millard Morris, Kailand Morris is also a successful model who is currently 20 years old. He has walked the runway for top tier brands such as Dior, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Fendi, and more. He also designed his own t-shirt line to benefit the Black Lives Matter movement .“A huge passion of mine ever since I was a kid was to be able to provide and give back to communities, families, people…all around the world. Now being able to do so through a work field that I am also very passionate about, which is fashion design, is a true dream come true,” he told Women’s Wear Daily.

Mandla Morris

Kai Millard Morris also gave birth to a baby boy named Mandla Morris on May 13, 2005, the same day as Stevie’s 55th birthday (via Today). A talented performer, Mandla finished fifth place in the 2018 season of Dancing With The Stars: Juniors. He also had a brief cameo in the newest A Star is Born film, and dabbles in the music and fashion worlds as well. Currently, he is designing a streetwear line, according to The New York Times.

Zaiah And Nia Morris

Stevie wed his third wife Tomeeka Bracy in 2017, and she gave birth to his ninth child, Nia Morris, in 2014, according to People. Prior to the youngest’s birth, false rumors swirled that Tomeeka was pregnant with triplets (via The La Times). It is unknown when when Zaiah Morris was born, although it is reported to be before Nia. Little is known about the two young ones, however, Stevie was spotted during a public outing with Nia in May 2021, per The Daily Mail.