Bella Hadid Slays Fendi Runway In Sheer Lingerie Slip Dress During Milan Fashion Week – Photos

Another day, another runway for Bella Hadid who just slayed the Fendi catwalk in a sheer slip midi dress during Milan Fashion Week.

Bella Hadid, 25, strutted down the Fendi runway during Autumn/Winter 2022 Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23. The supermodel looked stunning when she wore a completely sheer white midi dress that put her toned abs on display.

Bella styled the see-through frock with nude, pointed-toe pumps, a cropped blush fuzzy jacket, a pair of gray gloves, and tiny blue lens glasses. As for her glam, her black hair was slicked to the side and straight.

Bella has been slaying fashion month and aside from this look, she walked the Michael Kors show during NYFW when she wore a stunning black gown. The long-sleeve sequin dress had a gaping cutout on the side of her waist revealing a ton of skin while another cutout on the side showed off her toned legs.

Not only has Bella been crushing the runway, but her off-duty style is just as fabulous. Just recently, Bella was out in NYC when she wore a long, brown plaid peacoat with a fuzzy maroon scarf, baggy tan corduroy pants, black sunglasses, black leather gloves, chunky black Dr. Martens Fusion 3 Eye Zip Shoes, and massive, furry brown earmuffs.

Another sexy look from her was the tiny, sheer pink Coperni Spring 2022 Crop Top that was basically a bra. The long-sleeve top was completely see-through and just covered her chest, as she styled it with a low-rise gray Coperni Spring 2022 Maxi Skirt. She accessorized with an Ashya x Michael Kors Saga Signature and Leather Bolo Bag as well as a pair of orange Dior Roller Ballerina Flats.