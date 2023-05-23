Sorelle: 5 Things To Know About The Trio Of Sisters Competing In ‘The Voice’ Finale

Sorelle is on Team Chance.

Sorelle is made up of the Heichel sisters.

Sorelle has made the top 5 of The Voice season 23.

The Voice season 23 finale features the talented trio Sorelle. This group of sisters have sailed through the competition with their amazing harmonies and song covers. The last trio to compete in the finale — Girl Named Tom — actually won The Voice!

Sorelle is a talented trio that already has a major following on TikTok. So, who is Sorelle? HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about these sisters.

Sorelle is made up of three sisters.

Sorelle is comprised of the Heichel sisters: Madi, 21, Ana, 20, and Bella, 15. Their group name comes from the Italian word for “sister.” They performed Queen’s “Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy” for their Blind Audition. Blake Shelton and Chance turned their chairs for the trio. They ended up choosing Chance as their coach.

Sorelle is part of Team Chance.

Sorelle faced off against Manasseh Samone in the first round of The Voice Battles during the March 27 episode. The solo singer and trio perform Adele’s “Someone Like You.” Blake pointed out that the trio sang with “such attack” and admitted it was “almost hard to believe that was live.” Niall Horan raved that the group was like a “wall of harmonies.” Chance called the Battle “masterful” for both Manasseh and Sorelle.

During the finale, Sorelle performed twice. They sang “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, followed by Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons.”

Sorelle rose to fame on TikTok.

The trio has 3.2 million followers on TikTok. The repost of their Blind Audition has over 2.3 million views. Their cover of Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass” went viral after Meghan reposted the video. They also appeared on Nickelodeon’s America’s Most Musical Family.

Sorelle has released original music.

The sisters have released several singles. They dropped their first single “Ghost” in 2021. Sorelle released 4 singles in 2022, including “Mr. ReLIEable” and “Varsity Heartbreaker.”

The group is from Ohio.

Sorelle is from Lexington, Ohio. They have a home studio. Madi and Ana were involved with pageants before dedicating themselves to their music career, they told Mansfield News Journal.