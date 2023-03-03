‘The Voice’ Season 23: The New Coaches, Major Changes & Everything Else You Need To Know

Get ready to see those red chairs spin! The Voice returns for season 23 with Blake Shelton taking his final bow as a coach. This season is going to be memorable, that’s for sure.

The Voice season 23 will be welcoming back Kelly Clarkson and bringing in two new coaches. There will also be some significant format changes that will elevate the competition. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything to know about the coaches, the changes, why Blake is leaving, and more.

Who Are The Coaches Of The Voice Season 23?

The coaches of The Voice season 23 are Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper. This will be Blake’s 23rd season as a Voice coach — and his last. He’s the only original Voice coach to still be turning his red chair. Blake will be striving for one more win as a coach. He won season 22 with country singer Bryce Leatherwood.

Kelly is returning to The Voice as a coach in season 23 after a season away. She was previously a coach from seasons 14 to 21. Joining Kelly are Niall and Chance, the two new coaches of season 23. They’re replacing Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend.

“I’m thrilled to join The Voice as a coach for the next season,” Chance said when the news was announced. “I’m excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #teamchance.”

Niall also said, “I’m excited to be joining this season of The Voice as a coach. I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!”

The coaches notably teamed up ahead of the season 23 premiere to perform Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” together. Blake, Kelly, Niall, and Chance certainly make beautiful music together.

The Voice Season 23 Premiere Date

The Voice season 23 will premiere on March 6, 2023, at 8 p.m. on NBC. Monday episodes will be 2 hours, while Tuesday episodes will be just 1 hour.

The season will start out with several episodes of Blind Auditions before moving into the Battles, which will start on March 27. The Playoffs will begin on May 1. The live shows kick off on May 15.

The Voice Season 23 Changes

New changes to the competition format will be implemented in season 23 to make this season the fiercest one yet. In the Battles, an all-new Playoff Pass will be introduced. This will allow both artists in a battle to advance, with the Playoff Pass winner gaining a major advantage when they skip to the Knockout Rounds and automatically advance to the Playoffs, making them one step closer to the live shows.

Each coach has one Playoff Pass and one Steal during this round. Seven artists per team will advance, with six competing in the Knockouts and one Playoff Pass artist.

During the Knockouts, the artists will be paired against each other. They’ll select their own songs individually while their direct competitors watch and wait. Coaches choose the winner and the artist not selected is available for a Steal, like in previous seasons. The coaches only have one Steal during this round. Five artists per team will advance, four Knockout winners and one Playoff Pass artist.

The Playoffs are back in season 23 and will follow the Knockouts. The 20 remaining artists will hit the stage and each coach can only advance two artists to the live semi-finals.

Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving The Voice?

On October 11, 2022, Blake announced that he would be leaving The Voice after season 23. He released a long statement on Instagram about his upcoming departure.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23,” Blake said. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the Voices who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

Wife and fellow coach Gwen Stefani commented, “I am so proud of you and so blessed to have found u. Your talent brings joy to the hearts of so many people and I am so lucky to be a part of ur life’s journey.” Gwen and Blake famously fell in love after meeting on the set of The Voice.

The country crooner and Barmageddon host reflected on his decision to exit The Voice in his People cover story. “I’m enjoying watching what’s happening and putting a song out once in a while. That’s another reason that I’m excited to get some time back away from The Voice and concentrate more on, ‘What kind of record do I want to make? Is it going to fit in? Do I care? Do I not care?’ I got a lot to figure out,” he said.

He admitted that he wanted to focus on his family, but he’s not giving up music. “[Now] I can control the timing, and I’m not on anybody else’s schedule when it comes to making a record or touring. I can fit it in a way that makes more sense for us,” Blake added.

Who Is The Voice Season 23 Mega Mentor?

Country music legend Reba McEntire will serve as the Mega Mentor of The Voice season 23. She’ll help the coaches mentor the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds as each team prepares for the Knockouts that start on April 17.

Reba is already a member of The Voice family. She served as a Battle Advisor to Team Blake all the way back in season 1.