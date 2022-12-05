Bryce Leatherwood: 5 Things To Know About The Country Crooner In The Top 8 Of ‘The Voice’ Season 22

Bryce is a member of Team Blake.

Bryce is from Georgia.

Bryce is currently in college.

Bryce Leatherwood has crooned his way all the way to The Voice season 22 semi-finals. The 22-year-old country singer has made the top 8. Since his Blind Audition, Bryce has stayed true to his country roots with his standout performances.

So, who is Bryce Leatherwood? He’s a country singer on the rise. From his start on The Voice to what he’s been up to in his home state of Georgia, here’s what you need to know about Bryce.

1. Bryce dazzled in his Blind Audition.

Bryce performed a terrific rendition of “Goodbye Time” by Conway Twitty. Blake Shelton was the first to turn his red chair, followed by Gwen Stefani and John Legend. Blake said he was “blown away” by Bryce’s performance. “You sounded fantastic. I heard the richness in your voice,” John told the singer. Understandably, Bryce ended up picking Blake as his coach.

Bryce has since fully embraced his country roots with covers of songs by George Strait, Zac Brown Band, and more. He also won the Instant Save during one round of live eliminations.

2. Bryce is thankful that Blake Shelton is his mentor.

“I believe as a mentor, it doesn’t get much better than Blake Shelton,” Bryce told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the top 10 live shows. “He’s earned his stripes. He’s just a great guy. He brings it down home, so you don’t have to look at him like he’s this big, tall figure. That means a lot. He gets right down to your level and makes you feel at home.”

3. Bryce hopes to show more ‘vocal range’ in the final weeks.

Bryce wants to try and shake things up in the semi-finals and hopefully the season 22 finale. “I want to show more vocal range,” he told HollywoodLife. “Country songs are a little different, but I’d love to sing something out of my genre if I got the opportunity to or something. A little bit more range so I can squeal and belt like all these incredible singers like I wish I could do all the time. I don’t know, just something different to throw a curveball again.”

4. Bryce is currently finishing up college.

Bryce is in his final year at Georgia Southern University, according to his NBC bio. He is completing a degree in business. He hopes to eventually manage his music career with help from his degree.

5. Bryce hails from Georgia.

Bryce is from Woodstock, Georgia. He currently lives in Statesboro, Georgia. He’s gotten his experience on stage performing in the college bar scene in Georgia.