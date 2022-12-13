Omar Jose Cardona: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’ Standout Who Is A Finalist

Omar is on Team Legend.

Omar has made the top 5 of season 22.

Omar is from Florida.

Omar Jose Cardona has proven he’s a force to be reckoned with any time he’s on stage. The 33-year-old singer has made the top 5 of season 22 and is still competing to be the next winner of The Voice. He’s facing off against Bodie, Morgan Myles, Brayden Lape, and Bryce Leatherwood.

So, who is Omar Jose Cardona? He’s been performing from a young age, and his stage presence is unparalleled. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Omar.

1. Omar got a 4-chair turn.

Omar performed Journey’s “Separate Ways” for his Blind Audition. John Legend was the first to turn his red chair, followed by Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and finally Camila Cabello. Camila raved that Omar has an “incredibly sick range.” John told Omar that he’s the “kind of artist who can win The Voice.” Omar chose John to be his coach for the season.

Omar is Team Legend’s sole performer still left in the competition. He dazzled during night one of the season 22 finale with his sensational performances of Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel” and Queen’s “Somebody to Love.”

2. Omar is a full-time performer.

Omar told the coaches that he’s performed all over the world — over 20 countries! He also revealed that he hopes to be able to “create a little genre of pop and old-school rock” to suit his voice. Omar has performed for Disney, headlined on cruise ships, and sang background vocals for Jordan Fisher, according to his NBC bio.

3. Omar learned to sing from his mother.

Omar was introduced to singing by his mother, who was the choir director at church. He didn’t sing in front of people until a girl he liked auditioned for the school play. After that, Omar totally embraced theater. He became the lead in the school play and prom king with his girlfriend.

4. Omar has become close with the top 10 singers.

They may be competing against each other to become the next Voice champion, but the top 10 contestants have become friends. “I love these people so much. When i was home sick and not in the best mood they completely changed my day around. It was a great thanksgiving!” Omar wrote on Instagram about his top 10 contestants.

5. Omar is from Florida.

Omar was born and raised in Orlando, Florida. He’s a member of Epic Party Band. The band has performed all over, including EPCOT at Walt Disney World in Florida.