Bodie: 5 Things About ‘The Voice’ Singer Blake Shelton Thinks Can Make It To The Finale

The Blind Auditions of The Voice season 22 are still underway, and Bodie Kuljian will be making his way to the stage during the October 3 episode. The 29-year-old California native performs a terrific rendition of “You Found Me” by The Fray for his Blind Audition.

Right away, the coaches know they’ve found something special in Bodie. So, who is Bodie? From his original music to his family, get to know this talented Voice contestant.

1. Bodie gets a 4-chair turn during his audition.

Blake Shelton is the first coach to turn his red chair for Bodie. John Legend follows quickly after Blake. Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello eventually turn their red chairs as well. “Everybody is going to remember you, the way you look, the way you sound,” Blake tells the singer. “You have what it takes to make it to the finale of The Voice.” John adds his own praise, “Your vocal presence was just so robust. You really do stand out.” Gwen points out that Bodie has “such an incredible tone. It’s just rare, and that means you’re rare.”

2. Bodie is married.

Bodie is happily married to Royale Kuljian, who is a photographer. They celebrated their 7th anniversary in June 2022. “7 years married to the greatest human i’ve ever known. I honor you for the wise, intelligent, passionate, humble, patient, caring, steadfast, talented, hilarious, beautiful woman that you are. This has been the best 7 years of my life. You are a blessing to everyone that knows you. I can’t believe we get to do this for a lifetime,” Bodie wrote in his Instagram post to Royale.

3. Bodie has children.

Bodie and Royale have three adorable children together. They have a son, Indie, and two daughters, Violet and Goldie. Royale brings Indie along to watch his dad audition for The Voice.

4. Bodie has released his own music.

Bodie has dropped two EPs, Love at First Fight and Me and You. His singles “moonlight,” “teenage love,” and “i think i like you” all have over 1 million streams on Spotify. His latest single “GHOST” was released in June 2022.

5. Bodie has directed a documentary.

Bodie revealed he directed his first documentary in a May 2022 update on Instagram. He also served as an executive producer on the documentary.