‘The Voice’ Frontrunner Bodie Raves Over Blake Shelton: He’s ‘So Supportive Of Letting Me Be Me’ (Exclusive)

Bodie is one of the standout singers of The Voice season 22. Week after week, Bodie takes the stage and wows the world with his arrangements and vocals. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Bodie after the top 10 live show about working with Blake Shelton, who declared that Bodie’s latest performance may have been the “greatest performance” he’s ever seen on the show.

“Honestly, for me, I just didn’t think that he would respond as positively as he has for me,” Bodie said about Blake. “In the interaction and further along in the competition, we get to interact with him a little bit more and a little bit more candidly. He’s just always so supportive of letting me be me and be unique and make the weird arrangements.”

Bodie continued, “He really hasn’t told me ‘no.’ He’s really only just encouraged me and given me cool ideas to champion my ideas that I already have. If anything, he’s just been really affirming in who I am as an artist, and I’m really thankful for that.”

The singer performed an amazing and unique cover of JVKE’s “golden hour.” Camila Cabello told Bodie that she “felt starstruck” when he stepped on stage. “You’re just such an artist. Everything about the way you express your ideas to your song choices, you’re different than anybody else here,” she said.

Bodie told HollywoodLife that he’s been “strategic” with his arrangements to “show really all that I can do.” If he moves forward into the top 8 and beyond, the singer is remaining confident about his approach to the competition.

He admitted that he wants to “continue showing the range, showing the technical skill, showing my arrangement ability, and writing ability within these arrangements. I just want to kind of keep doing what I’m doing.” The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.