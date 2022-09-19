Morgan Myles: 5 Things About The Country Singer Who Gets A 4-Chair Turn On ‘The Voice’

The Voice season 22 starts off on a strong note. Morgan Myles’ performance is one of the notable Blind Auditions in the September 19 premiere. She wows the coaches with her stunning performance of “Hallelujah.”

So, who is Morgan Myles? From how the coaches reacted to her Blind Audition, you’re going to be seeing a lot more from her. Get to know Morgan with our 5 things below:

1. Morgan performs a cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ for her Blind Audition.

Gwen Stefani turns her red chair first. Camila Cabello follows and she blocks Gwen. John Legend and Blake Shelton also turn their chairs. Morgan begins to cry after her performances when she sees the coaches stand for her. “It was exquisite. One of the best Blind Auditions I’ve seen in quite a long time,” John tells Morgan.

Gwen says that Morgan sounds like she’s on a “Grammy stage already.” Since Gwen’s no longer in the running to nab Morgan, she lends her support to her hubby!

2. Morgan lives in Nashville.

Morgan tells the coaches that she’s from Nashville, Tennessee. She’s lived there for 16 years. Morgan is also a full-time touring artist. She’s originally from Pennsylvania.

3. Morgan has released her debut album.

Morgan’s 9-track debut album is called Therapy. In her offical website bio, she explains that her debut album lets you in on Morgan’s “life story as she wrote her way through a challenging situation.”

4. Morgan has a connection to Blake.

When speaking to the coaches after her Blind Audition, Morgan revealed that she’s actually opened some festivals for Blake in the past. She also works as a demo singer for artists.

5. Morgan has faced hardships.

Morgan worked as a nanny to the children of a woman who passed away from ALS. She lost her 33-year-old cousin to brain cancer, and the relative influenced her debut album. “I’ve had a lot of hardships and it took a lot for me to emotionally and mentally overcome, but my mission in life musically and personally has never been more clear,” she wrote on her website.