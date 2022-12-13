‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Who Will Be Crowned The Season 22 Winner?

After weeks and weeks of hard-fought competition, The Voice is crowning a new champion. The top 5 contestants have wowed us with terrific performances, but only one can walk away the winner. So, who is going to win The Voice season 22? It’s down to Bodie, Morgan Myles, Brayden Lape, Omar Jose Cardona, and Bryce Leatherwood.

Team Blake has three singers in the finale: Bodie, Brayden, and Bryce. Team Camila has Morgan, while Team Legend has Omar. If one of Blake’s singers wins, this will mark Blake’s ninth time working alongside a Voice champion.

Bryce and Blake Shelton kick off the night with a performance of Blake’s own song “Hillbilly Bone.” Blake and the 22-year-old singer have amazing chemistry onstage together. This is one epic country duet! Next, OneRepublic takes the stage for a performance of “I Ain’t Worried.”

Ahead of their performance, John Legend says he is “constantly amazed and inspired by Omar.” They perform a sensational rendition of “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours.” Omar easily holds his own singing alongside the EGOT winner.

American Idol alum Adam Lambert stuns with a gorgeous performance of “Ordinary World” dedicated to the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting. This incredible cover of the Duran Duran song will be featured on Adam’s upcoming album High Drama. The album is Adam’s first covers album and will be released on February 24, 2023.

Maluma sizzles when he performs two of his hits for the crowd. Girl Named Tom returns to The Voice stage with a performance of “One More Christmas” in honor of their father. The sibling trio notably won season 21 as part of Team Kelly. Since he has a whopping three singers in the finale, Blake has a duet with Brayden as well. Blake and the teen singer croon to Alan Jackson’s “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow.”

Camila Cabello and Morgan slay with their duet of Camila’s “Never Be The Same.” Camila has been a constant source of support for Morgan throughout the season, and you can feel the sister vibes during their performance.

HollywoodLife is covering the season 22 finale live. Keep refreshing for updates.