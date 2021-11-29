Girl Named Tom: 5 Things To Know About The 3 Talented Siblings Competing On ‘The Voice’

The trio Girl Named Tom has made it to the top 10 of ‘The Voice’ season 21. Here’s what you need to know about this incredibly talented band of siblings ahead of the next set of live shows.

Girl Named Tom is a frontrunner on The Voice season 21. After their amazing audition and subsequent performances, the sibling trio has quickly become one to watch. They’ll be hitting the stage once again after making it to the top 10 of season 21.

So, who is Girl Named Tom? This band is all about family. From their history as a band to how the name of the band came to be, HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Girl Named Tom.

1. Girl Named Tom got a 4-chair turn.

Girl Named Tom performed the Crosby, Stills & Nash song “Helplessly Hoping” for their blind audition. Kelly Clarkson turned her red chair first, followed by John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Ariana Grande. All 4 coaches raved over the performance, but Girl Named Tom chose Kelly as their coach for season 21. The band has aced the Battles, Knockouts, and the live shows ever since.

2. Girl Named Tom consists of 3 siblings.

Girl Named Tom’s members include Caleb Liechty, 26, Joshua Liechty, 24, and Bekah Liechty, 20. They are from Pettisville, Ohio, but currently reside in South Bend, Indiana. As for how they came up with their band name, Bekah explained that her brothers called her “Thomas” when she was a baby.

3. The siblings originally wanted to become doctors.

Things changed for the siblings when their father was diagnosed with a rare cancer in 2017, according to their NBC bio. Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah decided to spend more time with family and not become doctors. They formed their band in 2019.

4. They’ve traveled all over the country.

The siblings drove their old minivan across the country in their first year as a band, according to their official website. They played 67 shows in 27 cities! Since March 2020, Girl Named Tom has been living in South Bend and working on new material. When HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the band, they revealed that they would love to have James Taylor or Dolly Parton choose songs for them if that was ever an option on The Voice. “They know so many songs from the past and the current times, so they would have a big bag to choose from and that would be really cool to get something from them,” the group said.

5. Girl Named Tom is on social media.

Girl Named Tom has an Instagram page dedicated to the band. All 3 members of the band have their own individual Instagram pages as well.