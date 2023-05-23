‘The Voice’ Finale Recap: Who Will Win Season 23?

The Voice season 23 finale is going to be one to remember. Not only will the winner be revealed, but it also happens to be Blake Shelton’s final episode. After 23 seasons, Blake is putting down his cowboy hat as a coach. He’s got two artists in the finale: Grace West and NOIVAS.

Blake gets an amazing welcome into the finale. Blake’s pal and former Voice coach Adam Levine gives him a hug when he hits the stage. “I love you very much and have a great show. I love that I’m here. The band’s here. You look great. God, what else is there to say?” Adam says. Blake replies, “More! There’s more to say.” Blake and Adam sit next to each other as fellow OG coach CeeLo Green performs with Voice alums Chloe Kohanski, Cam Anthony, Bodie, and Wendy Moten.

Niall Horan takes the stage with his singer, Gina Miles. They sing a gorgeous duet of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind.” They share an adorable high-five and hug after the performance. Blake and NOIVAS perform a heartfelt duet of Blake’s hit “Home.” Toosii performed his hit “Favorite Song,” and Diplo was joined by Lily Rose to sing “Sad in the Summer.”

Gwen Stefani couldn’t attend the live finale, but she sent a touching video about falling in love with her now-husband Blake on the set of The Voice. “When I first came on the show, our lives were having this parallel destruction happening, and then the next thing you know, Blake and I are becoming besties and falling in love,” Gwen said. “To find my soulmate, it’s hard for me even to talk about it without getting emotional.”Keep refreshing for live updates!