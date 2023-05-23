Adam Levine Honors Blake Shelton During His Last Episode Of ‘The Voice’: ‘I Love You Very Much’

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton had the funniest bromance and rivalry during their seasons coaching The Voice together, so it was no surprise that Adam returned to the show for Blake’s last episode. On top of celebrating Blake’s incredible 23-season run during The Voice finale, Adam and Maroon 5 performed their new single “Middle Ground.”

Adam helped welcome Blake to The Voice stage at the start of the show. Adam, ever the jokester, quipped that Blake was his “dumbest friend.” The two pals shared a hug on stage before Blake took his seat in his red chair.

When asked what he’d like to say to Blake ahead of the finale, Adam said, “Don’t screw it up. It’s your last show. You’ve had a great run. Don’t screw it up, you idiot… Just kidding.”

He added, “I love you very much and have a great show. I love that I’m here. The band’s here. You look great. God, what else is there to say?” Blake chimed in, “More! There’s more to say.” When Voice alum CeeLo Green performed, Adam took a seat on Blake’s red chair so he and Blake could catch up.

Adam was just one of many familiar faces who returned for Blake’s farewell episode. Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Usher, Pharrell Williams, and Dolly Parton also returned to commemorate Blake’s special night. Gwen Stefani also joined in on the fun to celebrate her husband.

The “She Will Be Loved” singer was a coach on The Voice for the first 16 seasons. Following the season 16 finale, Adam shocked The Voice community and revealed he would not be returning for season 17.

“[The Voice] went on to be a life-shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever,” Adam said. “Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go.” He concluded his message by writing, “To all the loyal Voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING.”

Over the years, The Voice has welcomed several new coaches to those iconic red chairs, including Ariana Grande, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper, and more. Blake is the only original coach left on The Voice, so fans were stunned when he announced that season 23 would be his last.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23,” Blake’s statement began. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best.” When asked about Blake’s upcoming exit from The Voice, Adam told Entertainment Tonight, “It’s about time!”