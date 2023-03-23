Keith Urban’s Kids With Nicole Kidman: Everything To Know About Their Daughters

Keith Urban is a country music icon

The Australian native married Nicole Kidman in 2006

The superstar couple share two daughters, one born via surrogate

Keith Urban was a bona fide country music star by the time he found out he was going to be a father in 2008. At the age of 40, welcoming his first child, a daughter, with wife Nicole Kidman was quite a surprise for the Grammy-winning musician. “I just love being a parent,” he told ABC News. “I didn’t know that I’d ever get to be one, It’s an incredible feeling.”

The feeling quickly returned two years later, when the superstar couple welcomed a baby sister for their first born. And it’s been cloud nine for Keith ever since. “I have good memories of many Father’s Days I’ve been able to have with our girls so far,” he said in a 2017 video shared by Rare. “For me … raising them right now, I feel like it’s Father’s Day most of the time,” he added. “They write nice things and draw pictures for me. It’s just heaven.”

Meet Keith and Nicole’s beautiful girls, Sunday and Faith, below.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban

Keith started a romance with Nicole after she split with Tom Cruise, whom she was married to from 1990 until 2001. Nicole and Tom had adopted two children while together, daughter Isabella and son Connor. By the time Keith and Nicole married in 2006, the Oscar-winning actress was ready to add to the brood!

In July 2008, Keith and Nicole welcomed home Sunday Rose. The beautiful name was actually suggested by Nicole’s father; Antony Kidman claimed his granddaughter was named after the Australian arts patron Sunday Reed. “I have read a bit about Sunday Reed and her husband John. She was a key mover and shaker in the arts around the beginning of the century.” Antony said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, via Reuters. “The name Sunday struck me as being a nice name for a woman, so my wife and I mentioned it.”

Faith Margaret Kidman Urban

Two years after Sunday came into their life, the couple welcomed Faith Margaret via surrogacy. And Keith could not be happier that his home is filled with three ladies! “I love having girls,” he told ABC News. “You know, I come from a family with no sisters, one brother. So, it’s been quite the learning curve in a really good way.”

Although they gush about Faith and Sunday whenever they can in interviews, Keith and Nicole keep their daughters out of the spotlight, and don’t show their faces in public photos, as seen on his Instagram. Of course, there is the occasional sighting here and there!

But it sounds like Keith and Nicole keeping their family life private is working out lovely for the entire squad. “We have a real life in the sense that we do the most normal things as a family, and we don’t live on social media all the time,” the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” hitmaker said to ABCNews. “We don’t read tabloids… we don’t give it any attention.”