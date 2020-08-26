Isabella Cruise: 5 Things To Know About Tom Cruise’s Daughter Who He Shares With Nicole Kidman

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s daughter usually keeps a low profile, but the 27-year-old recently resurfaced with a new Instagram photo! Learn more about her here.

Isabella Cruise, 27, has resurfaced on Instagram! The daughter of Tom Cruise, 58, and Nicole Kidman, 53, caused a flurry when she posted a stylish selfie on Tuesday, Aug. 25 — her first since May 6. “All that glitters is gold.. oh wait, it’s just another Instagram filter,” she captioned the mirror snap, showing off her dark hair and face. Learn more about Isabella Cruise here.

1. She’s adopted. Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman married in 1989 after meeting on the set of Days of Thunder. The pair later adopted eldest daughter Isabella, who was born on December 22, 1992 in Miami, Florida, as well as her brother Connor, 25, in 1995. Tom and Nicole split in 2001 after 12 years of marriage.

2. She’s married. Isabella — or Bella, as she’s known — married British I.T. consultant Max Parker after less than a year of dating. The pair have continued to reside in the United Kingdom, and are occasionally seen strolling through North London. In 2017, they were seen moving into a new home in the Croydon area. Isabella and Max are often holding hands in their photos, proving just how in love they are! Mom Nicole didn’t attend the wedding, but it was reported she met Max the following year.

3. She a Scientologist. Like her dad Tom Cruise, Isabella is a devout scientologist. “[Isabella and Connor] have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love,” Nicole said in a 2019 interview with The Sun. “It’s not about anything else other than, ‘I’m here to love and support you’,” the Oscar winner added.

4. She has siblings. In addition to brother Connor, 25, Isabella is also a big sister to Tom Cruise and her former stepmom Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri Cruise, 14. Through her mom and stepdad Keith Urban, Isabella has siblings Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 9.

5. She’s an artist. Bella studied make-up and hair at West London’s Delmar Academy of Make-up and Hair, and has since developed a career as an artist. The 27-year-old’s website features limited-edition prints, graphic t-shirts, phone cases and other accessories featuring her work. “Bella has been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen. Since that point in time she’s been evolving in her arts,” her official bio reads. “Her go-to medium was pen and paper for most of her life. However, she is now venturing into other formats and mediums. Including digital. Which has been a bit of a game changer in her opinion,” the site also says.