Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Bella, 27, Resurfaces With Rare Instagram Selfie — See Pic

Despite mostly staying out of the public eye, Isabella Cruise, the adopted daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, shared a rare photo of herself on Aug. 25.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s adopted daughter, Isabella Kidman Cruise, is all grown up! It’s very rare for the 27-year-old to share photos of herself on her Instagram page, but she did just that on Aug. 25. In the mirror selfie, her full face and short, dark locks are on display.

Bella hilariously called out the Instagram filter that she used in her caption, writing, “All that glitters is gold…oh wait, it’s just another Instagram filter.” The post received a number of comments, with many letting Bella know how “beautiful” she looked in the rare image. For the most part, Bella posts photos of artwork or nature on her page.

Nicole and Tom tied the knot in 1990 and adopted Bella, as well as a son named Connor Cruise, before their split in 2001. After the divorce, Nicole distanced herself from the Church of Scientology, but Bella and Connor opted to follow in their father’s footsteps and were raised as Scientologists. This led to rumors of a rift between Nicole and the kids for many years.

Eventually, Nicole married Keith Urban and had two more daughters (Sunday, 12, and Faith,9). However, she has vowed to always have “unconditional love” for her two oldest children, even if the relationship she shares with them is not always public. “They have made choices to be Scientologists,” she told The Sun in 2019. “It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love. It’s not about anything else other than, ‘I’m here to love and support you.'”

Meanwhile, Bella paid homage to both of her parents by creating the clothing line BKC in 2018. The ‘BKC’ stands for her full initials, Bella Kidman Cruise. The decision to include ‘Kidman’ in the company name seemed to squash rumors of a rift between Bella and Nicole back when the brand was created.