Nicole Kidman Vows To Give Kids, Isabella & Connor, ‘Unconditional Love’ Despite Rift Over Scientology

The disagree about Scientology, but Nicole Kidman will never let that stop her from loving her two eldest children, Connor and Bella Cruise, the Oscar-winning actress said in a new interview.

Years after she divorced their father, Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman is slowly but surely building a relationship with their two kids, Isabella and Connor. When the Big Little Lies actress, 52, left the Church of Scientology, it caused a major rift between her and her kids, who chose to stay in the church and be raised by Tom. Despite the distance between them, Nicole never, ever stopped loving them. “[Isabella and Connor] have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love,” Nicole said in an interview with The Sun. “It’s not about anything else other than, ‘I’m here to love and support you’”

Nicole and Tom, whom she married in 1990, adopted Bella, now 26, and Connor, now 24, shortly before they divorced in 2001. She confirmed in a 2018 interview that the two are still practicing Scientologists, just like their devout father. While Nicole’s relationship with Connor is still rocky, she’s on solid ground with Isabella. Though she didn’t go to their 2015 wedding, she met Bella’s husband, Max Parker, in 2016. And she honored her mom by naming her clothing line BKC — Bella Kidman Cruise. Nicole respects Connor and Bella’s choices, even if they may not want to stay close to her.

“Motherhood is about the journey,” she told The Sun. “There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love. Parenting is about learning who they are, not making them what you want them to be — letting them find their way then supporting them. It’s rigorous. You’re constantly looking at yourself, so you’re not placing these expectations on a child.”

Nicole has now remarried to Keith Urban, and they have two daughters together, Sunday Urban, 11, and Faith Urban, 8. A source close to The Hours actress told HollywoodLife in 2018 that while she hopes the whole family can have a relationship with their big brother, she’s not going to force it. “Nicole only wants the best for Connor, but she gives him the freedom to make his own decisions, and that includes his religious beliefs and where he wants to live,” they told us EXCLUSIVELY.