Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Honors Her With Clothing Line: Is Rumored Estrangement Over?

Nicole Kidman has not been photographed with her oldest daughter, Isabella Cruise, since 2006, but the 25-year-old may have just finally proven that there’s no bad blood between the mother/daughter duo. Isabella, who is now going by ‘Bella Cruise,’ recently released her own clothing line called BKC, which stands for ‘Bella Kidman Cruise.’ Including the ‘K’ in her name seems to be proof that Bella is proud to be Nickole Kidman’s daughter, amidst rumors that the women are estranged. At the moment, the BKC line only contains six, high-end t-shirts, which are priced at $85.00 each, and can be viewed on Bella’s website.

Bella was adopted by Nicole and her then-husband, Tom Cruise, in 1992. However, when the couple divorced in 2001, Bella and her younger brother, Connor Cruise (who was also adopted), decided to follow Tom into Scientology, while Nicole opted to leave the Church. The divide led to rumors that Nicole had become estranged from her younger children. She has not been photographed with Isabella since 2006, and did not attend her daughter’s wedding to Max Parker in 2015. The actress has also been called out for not mentioning Isabella and Conor in her award show speeches, while her daughters with Keith Urban tend to get shoutouts.

Nicole generally stays tight-lipped about the topic of her older kids, but she did tell Vogue in 2015, “I’ve chosen not to speak publicly about Scientology. I have two children who are Scientologists — Connor and Isabella — and I utterly respect their beliefs.” Meanwhile, in 2012, Isabella set the record straight: “I love mom. She’s my mom. She’s great. I see her sometimes and I speak to her,” she said in an interview. Now, she has the clothing line to prove it!

