Nicole Kidman, 51, brought out two very special little ladies during her most recent day of filming her upcoming HBO miniseries The Undoing: her daughters! That’s right, the Australian beauty had Sunday Rose Urban, 10, and Faith Margaret Urban, 8, join her on set in New York City on Mar. 18, and for very good reason. It turns out Nicole’s two youngest girls are seemingly following in her acting footsteps and appearing as extras in the highly anticipated drama.

Sunday and Faith looked adorable as they walked on set wearing jackets over school uniforms, and their mom didn’t look so bad either in a flattering long green coat and black heeled boots. The trio was in the middle of filming a scene outside a brick schoolhouse as they mingled alongside each other in conversation. Sunday and Faith’s appearance in the series will be one of a handful of times they have acted in a big production, so it’s definitely a special moment! Before The Undoing, the girls also played extras in Nicole’s HBO series Big Little Lies.

The series that Nicole is happily allowing her daughters on is based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz. In addition to acting in the drama, Nicole is serving as executive producer. Some of the other notable stars set to appear in the series include Hugh Grant, Noah Jupe, and Lily Rabe. Filming began earlier this month and as of right now, no release date has been announced.

Nicole’s daughters, Sunday and Faith, who she had with husband Keith Urban, 51, are just two of her four children. She also shares adopted children, Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 56, whom she was married to for 11 years.