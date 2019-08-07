Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Cruise, 24, Shows Love To Sis Bella With Rare Throwback Pic

Connor Cruise shared some sibling love with sister Bella Cruise on Instagram, posting an adorable throwback pic from when they were just babies.

It’s hard to believe it, but Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman‘s two children are all grown up. Connor Cruise, a 24-year-old actor and DJ, threw it back to when he and his sister, Bella Cruise were just babies, though, with a sweet pic on Instagram. Connor and Bella, a 26-year-old artist and fashion designer have always been thick as thieves, and as Connor put it in his caption on the pic, “homies” since Day 1. The photo shows Bella, then a toddler, wearing her Sunday best in an extremely 90s velvet dress and headband combo as she squeezes the life out of her baby brother. Now that’s true love right there. It’s very rare that we see Connor and Bella, who tend to keep their lives private and apart from their celebrity parents.

Connor, an accomplished DJ, spends most of his time deep sea fishing — at least it looks that way, according to his Instagram. Bella creates beautiful artwork, which you can wear on extremely pricy t-shirts. According to the bio on her personal website, “Bella has been an artist her entire life. Her go-to medium is marker on paper with her inspiration for her artwork drawn largely from friends, fashion, and music. It has been a life-long dream of Bella’s to put her art onto clothing; her brand new t-shirt collection is the first glimpse in the realization of this dream, with many more to come in the near future.”

Bella and Connor are infamously estranged from their mother, after she left the Church of Scientology in 2001. A former Scientologist, Sam Domingo, claimed in a July 2011 interview with DailyMailTV that the kids were pressured to stop talking to Nicole. “I know what techniques [Scientologists] used… I know what the second-in-command at the time did. He was so tough on them. The Cruise kids had no choice. After the divorce, they were indoctrinated into Scientology and very much isolated,” she claimed.

It’s unclear how much contact Connor has with Nicole now, but she and Bella have started having a relationship again. The mother and daughter reportedly had an “emotional reunion” in 2016, when Nicole met with Bella and her new husband, Max Parker. And Bella’s excellent clothing line is called BKC — as in, Bella Kidman Cruise.