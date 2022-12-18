Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Syndney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.

Sunday and Faith were just as fashionable, as they pulled along the luggage in super cute, age-appropriate outfits. Sunday takes after her father a bit with her blonde locks and chestnut eyes, while Faith is a mini-me of her mama, with the same ginger-tinted hair and megawatt smile. They take after their Hollywood parents so much that they may just follow mom’s footsteps into the acting world, as the two appeared as extras on the set of her 2018 HBO miniseries The Undoing.

Nicole certainly appeared to enjoy the family time, which would align with her recent claim that she regrets not having more children. The actress, who also shares Connor Cruise and Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise with ex Tom Cruise, said an interview with Marie Claire Australia magazine that she “would’ve loved 10” kids but she wasn’t “given that choice.”

“But that’s OK. I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews and I’m godmother to 12. I love mothering, I love kids and what they say,” she explained. “They’re quirky, funny, unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way.”

After divorcing Tom, Nicole went on to marry Keith in 2006 and the two have been together ever since. During their recent wedding anniversary, the lovebirds took to their Instagram pages to give shout-outs to one another with PDA-filled photos. “Happy Anniversary baby!” Nicole exclaimed in the caption. “Two Aussies born in the same year but living in different worlds and cities. How did that happen? It was meant to be.”