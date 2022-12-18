Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents

Nicole and Keith were all smiles as they held hands in the airport alongside their gorgeous girls in a rare photo of the famous family.

By:
December 18, 2022 12:23PM EST
View gallery
Nicole Kidman filming The Undoing in NYC. Pictured: Nicole Kidman Ref: SPL5075316 270319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Sydney, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nicole Kidman, along with two of her children, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, jet into her hometown from Los Angeles early Sunday ahead of Christmas. The Hollywood superstar was spotted arriving at Sydney International Airport the morning after husband Keith Urban played the final show of his “SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR 2022” in Melbourne. Keith was there to meet the family. Pictured: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Chris Dyson / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sydney, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Australian Actress Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban along with their children Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret attend a music event at Vaucluse House. Pictured: Nicole Kidman BACKGRID USA 10 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: MTRX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Chris Dyson / BACKGRID

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Syndney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.

Sydney, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nicole Kidman, along with two of her children, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, jet into her hometown from Los Angeles early Sunday ahead of Christmas. The Hollywood superstar was spotted arriving at Sydney International Airport the morning after husband Keith Urban played the final show of his “SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR 2022” in Melbourne. Keith was there to meet the family.Pictured: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Chris Dyson / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Nicole Kidman, along with two of her children, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, join Keith Urban at Sydney airport. (Chris Dyson / BACKGRID)

Sunday and Faith were just as fashionable, as they pulled along the luggage in super cute, age-appropriate outfits. Sunday takes after her father a bit with her blonde locks and chestnut eyes, while Faith is a mini-me of her mama, with the same ginger-tinted hair and megawatt smile. They take after their Hollywood parents so much that they may just follow mom’s footsteps into the acting world, as the two appeared as extras on the set of her 2018 HBO miniseries The Undoing.

Nicole certainly appeared to enjoy the family time, which would align with her recent claim that she regrets not having more children. The actress, who also shares Connor Cruise and Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise with ex Tom Cruise, said an interview with Marie Claire Australia magazine that she “would’ve loved 10” kids but she wasn’t “given that choice.”

Keith Urban held his wife Nicole Kidman’s hand in Sydney in Dec. 2022. (Chris Dyson / BACKGRID)

“But that’s OK. I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews and I’m godmother to 12. I love mothering, I love kids and what they say,” she explained. “They’re quirky, funny, unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way.”

After divorcing Tom, Nicole went on to marry Keith in 2006 and the two have been together ever since. During their recent wedding anniversary, the lovebirds took to their Instagram pages to give shout-outs to one another with PDA-filled photos. “Happy Anniversary baby!” Nicole exclaimed in the caption. “Two Aussies born in the same year but living in different worlds and cities. How did that happen? It was meant to be.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad