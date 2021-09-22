Nicole Kidman’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 4 Children With Tom Cruise & Keith Urban

Between her two marriages, Nicole Kidman has four gorgeous children. Find out more about the son and daughter she adopted with Tom Cruise, and her two daughters with Keith Urban.

Nicole Kidman has certainly had an envious film career. The 54-year-old actress has starred in a number of movies, making her debut in her home country of Australia and later becoming an international success, when she made her debut in the U.S. in 1990’s Days of Thunder, which she starred in alongside her future husband Tom Cruise, 59, whom she was married to from 1990 until 2001. After divorcing Tom, she married country icon Keith Urban, 53, in 2006, and the two have been together ever since. During her first marriage, Nicole adopted a son and daughter with Tom, and she’s had two daughters with Keith Urban. Find out more about all four of her kids here!

Isabella Jane Cruise

Nicole adopted her eldest daughter Isabella, 28, with Tom, after they got married. She was born in December 1992, and the pair adopted her in Miami, Florida. Like her dad, Isabella is a scientologist, and her mom supports whatever decision she makes. Nicole told The Sun in a 2019 interview that her daughter’s religion was entirely up to her. “[Isabella and Connor] have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love,” she said. “It’s not about anything else other than, ‘I’m here to love and support you.’” Isabella is also an artist, often sharing portraits (occasionally of celebrities and musicians) and other visual pieces that she creates to her Instagram.

Connor Cruise

Nicole and Tom’s adopted son Connor, 26, was born in January 1996. Nicole’s only boy is also from Florida. While connor keeps mostly private, he occasionally takes to Instagram to show off two of his biggest passions: barbecuing and fishing. He’s also definitely a pretty big hockey fan, as he went to the Stanley Cup finals in June 2021. Back in 2019, he also shared a pretty sweet throwback photo with his big sis, and it seems the two are still very close in their mid-20s.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban

After Nicole and Tom divorced in 2001, the Oscar-winning actress married Keith Urban in 2006. She gave birth to the pair’s older daughter Sunday, 13, in July 2008. The singer and actress both keep their kids relatively private, occasionally sharing glimpses of the little ones on social media, but usually from behind or in a silhouette. Nicole’s dad Antony Kidman revealed that the pair were inspired to choose the name “Sunday,” after the Art icon Sunday Reed in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, via Reuters. ““I have read a bit about Sunday Reed and her husband John. She was a key mover and shaker in the arts around the beginning of the century. The name Sunday struck me as being a nice name for a woman, so my wife and I mentioned it,” he said. In an October 2020 Instagram video post of the actress jumping on a trampoline, Nicole showed that Sunday had taken the photo and given her directions in the caption. “Taken right after Sunday gave me the fantastic director’s notes to ‘Jump higher mum’ and ‘look less scared,'” she captioned the post.

Faith Margaret Kidman Urban

Nicole had her youngest girl Faith, 10, in 2010 via a surrogate. In 2017, she made the “intensely emotional” decision to introduce Faith to her surrogate via Women’s Day. Like her sister, Nicole and Keith have mostly kept Faith out of the spotlight, but she has made some public appearances, like when she showed up on screen with her sister for the 2021 Golden Globe awards in February, which saw stars attending virtually. Faith and Sunday may also follow their mama into the acting world, as the two appeared as extras on the set of her 2018 HBO miniseries The Undoing.