Nicole Kidman Stuns At The 2021 Golden Globes With Daughters Sunday & Faith By Her Side

Nicole Kidman was dressed to impress at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. Check out the beloved star’s stunning look and the endearing image of Nicole with her two daughters and husband, Keith Urban!

Nicole Kidman has done it again! The gorgeous Aussie actress, 53, attended the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on February 28 and was totally dressed to the nines. Nicole was joined by her husband, Keith Urban, and two daughters, Sunday Rose Urban, 12, and Faith Margaret Urban, 10, during the special telecast. The stunning star wore her hair in an updo and a gorgeous black gown with jeweled detailing running up her torso. Nicole looked so stunning, but her best accessories were truly her young girls who were right there to support her, along with their dad and Nicole’s adoring husband! They couldn’t have looked more proud.

@KeithUrban and Nicole Kidman and their girls watching the Golden Globes all dolled up. Keith supporting his beautiful talented wife and their girls supporting their Mom ❤️🏆❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/Nq16fLr3fQ — Deb Meissner ♥️☮♥️ (@dgm2) March 1, 2021

The Oscar winner is no stranger to impressing fans and audiences during awards season. Just last year, Nicole dazzled in a radiant red gown on the Golden Globes red carpet. The strapless dress, from the house of Versace, fit like a glove on Nicole’s figure, and featured a dramatic slit up her leg with a long train. Parts of the fabric created the effect of gathering at her waist, where the dress was cinched to accentuate Nicole’s natural beauty.

Tonight, though, the focus isn’t only on Nicole’s dress. The celebrated actress is nominated for her 15th Golden Globe award! Nicole earned a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her work in The Undoing. Of course, with the wealth of TV programs that came out in 2020, Nicole is in very good company. Her category is stacked with stars like Cate Blanchett in Mrs. America, Daisy Edgar-Jones in Normal People, Shira Haas in Unorthodox, and Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen’s Gambit. But this isn’t new territory for Nicole.

There’s honestly very little pressure for the star this time around. The decorated actress has won a slew of awards and accolades during her decades-long career, including an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role (The Hours, 2002) and a whopping four Golden Globes! This year, Nicole is nominated for her work in the HBO limited series The Undoing, and it’s a special project for the star.

Nicole actually got to spend some time with her daughters, Sunday Rose Urban and Faith Margaret Urban on the set of the New York City production. Nicole has always been very reticent to share photos and details about her daughters, both of whom she shares with husband Keith Urban. But after they joined their mom on the mystifying series, who knows if we’ll see the girls starring alongside their mom in the future!