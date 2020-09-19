See Pic
Nicole Kidman Kisses Husband Of 14 Years Keith Urban & Raves About His New Album – See Pic

Nicole Kidman took to Instagram to share a PDA-filled photo and gush over her husband Keith Urban while promoting his new album ‘The Speed of Now Part 1’.

Nicole Kidman, 53, can’t help but love on her husband Keith Urban! The actress shared a romantic photo on Instagram on Sept. 18 to celebrate the 52-year-old singer’s new album The Speed of Now Part 1, which came out on the same day. In the cute pic, she is kissing the Australian hunk on the cheek while closing her eyes as they stand in front of gorgeous green grass. “Listening to Keith’s new album feels a little something like this ❤️️ You can listen to #TheSpeedOfNow Part 1 from @KeithUrban at the link in my bio xx,” she wrote in the caption.

It didn’t take long for Nicole’s followers to compliment the memorable selfie and sweet sentiment once she shared it. “All we need is love,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “Aww you two are so adorable! I took a listen last night and it’s such a great album!” A third follower called the happy couple “beautiful” and a fourth called them “so perfect.”

Before she shared her rare snapshot with Keith, Nicole gave glimpse of their daughter Sunday Rose on her 12th birthday on July 7. In an Instagram post, she showed off a pic of her cuddling her brunette mini-me. Although only the back of the pre-teen’s head could be seen, it was still a special moment that got fans’ attention. “Birthday hugs for our darling Sunday 🥰🎂 Happy Birthday baby girl xx,” the loving mom wrote for her daughter in the caption.

Nicole Kidman proved she’s a loving and proud wife when she posted about her husband Keith Urban’s new album on Sept. 18. (MEGA)

In addition to Sunday, Nicole and Keith share younger daughter Faith Margaret, 9, and the like to keep the protective parents like to keep them both out of the spotlight most of the time. Nicole also shares older children Isabella, 27, and Connor, 25, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, 58. Isabella recently made headlines for sharing a new pretty Instagram selfie after mostly staying out of the public eye.

In the pic, she can be seen standing in a mirror while holding up her phone to take the snapshot. She is wearing a black hat and her her dark locks on display. “All that glitters is gold.. oh wait, it’s just another Instagram filter,” she wrote in the caption.