Nicole Kidman’s Hair Evolution: From Gorgeous Red Curls To Sleek Blonde Bob & More

Nicole Kidman has had many hair makeovers over the years. In her new show ‘The Undoing,’ she’s rocking glamorous red curls. Take a look back at the Oscar winner’s amazing hair evolution.

Nicole Kidman, 53, has never been afraid of taking risks when it comes to hair makeovers. She has tried out a number of looks since becoming one of Hollywood’s most talented actresses. When she was first starting out, Nicole had bouncy, tight curls. She rocked those natural curls in her breakthrough role as Dr. Claire Lewicki in the 1990 movie Days of Thunder. The movie also starred Tom Cruise, 58, who was Nicole’s husband from 1990 to 2001.

By 2002, Nicole’s curls were much more relaxed. Her hair fell in glamorous waves at the 2002 Academy Awards. A few months later, Nicole went for a very different hair makeover. She straightened her hair and got layers. The actress continued to rock bigger and more voluminous waves at events, but she left her natural curls behind.

One of her most memorable hairstyles was at the 2007 Academy Awards. Nicole dazzled in a gorgeous red gown with a huge bow on the back. Her blonde hair was sleek and straight for the Oscars. The look from head-to-toe was perfection.

Nicole dyed her hair more like her natural red around 2011. Her hair had so much volume at the Just Go With It premiere in 2011. The Oscar winner went for a dramatic hair makeover in 2013 when she chopped on her long locks. Nicole looked gorgeous with her short, bouncy curls during NYFW in 2013.

By 2014, Nicole was back to blonde. She went for a super sleek and straight look at the 2017 Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Gala. Nicole started to transition back to her older hairstyles. The Big Little Lies star dazzled at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards in a navy sequin dress. Her blonde locks were styled in big, bouncy curls.

Her latest role in the HBO series The Undoing is giving us major throwback vibes. She was first spotted out with tight red curls while filming the series in New York City in early 2019. The hairstyle was reminiscent of her early days in Hollywood. Since filming The Undoing, Nicole has started to embrace her naturally curly hair more and more.