Nicole Kidman Rocked Her Natural Curls While On Vacation & Fans Are Freaking Out – See Pic

Nicole Kidman looked gorgeous when she rocked her naturally curly blonde hair down while in Sydney & fans are gushing about her look on social media!

Nicole Kidman, 52, can usually be seen rocking her bright blonde hair in a perfect blowout, so when she posted a selfie of her posing with her natural curls alongside her husband, Keith Urban, 52, to Instagram on December 30, we were completely shocked. In the photos, which were taken in Sydney, Australia, Nicole had her blonde hair down in natural, super tight air-dried curls. In the second photo, her hair can be fully seen in curls while her bangs hung in front of her face. Nicole looked gorgeous in the photos which picture her cuddled up to Keith, and we love how her hair looked like just like ours – it had a bit of frizz and was completely natural and beautiful.

After posting the pictures, fans could not handle how gorgeous Nicole looked and her comments were flooded with people gushing about her hairstyle. One user, @jolcyoung commented, “Love your natural hair!” while other users commented, “Love your hair in this pic!” Another user, @nicolewantstoketo, commented, “Thank you for not using filters.”

User @dtwright71, commented, “Love the rawness of this photo!!!” while @schmazmom wrote, “”Aww I love Nicole’s natural curly frizzy hair! It’s just like mine.” Meanwhile, user @melissacklein gushed, “As a fellow Aussie and curly girl who straightens her hair too, I love seeing the curls. It inspires me to let my curls rock.”

Nicole is just one of the many celebrities who has been rocking their natural curls recently. Ariana Grande, 26, and Taraji P. Henson, 49, are two other celebs who rocked their curly hair and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the other gorgeous celebs with curly hair!