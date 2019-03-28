See Pic
Nicole Kidman Resurrects Her Big, 90s Naturally Curly Hair For New Show — See Pic

What a throwback! Nicole Kidman looked stunning in her vintage signature red curls.

While Moulin Rouge actress Nicole Kidman, 51, is a timeless beauty in whatever hairstyle, outfit, or makeup look she wears, we definitely have a soft spot for her big, voluminous, tight red curls from the 1990s! Nicole was spotted on set for her latest television show, The Undoing, rocking her big signature hairstyle and we loved seeing her hair like that again!

Nicole was seen on set in her gorgeous long red locks, wearing a knee-length green coat and red leather gloves. She was filming the show in Central Park on March 27, and looked absolutely beautiful. We loved the vintage throwback to her earlier acting days.

Her upcoming HBO miniseries, The Undoing, is set to be released in 2020, according to IMDb. The show has a star-studded cast: In addition to Nicole playing the role of Grace Sachs, Love Actually actor Hugh Grant, 58, and American Horror Story actress Lily Rabe, 36, will be in the drama as well. Nicole’s daughters, Sunday Rose Urban, 10, and Faith Margaret Urban, 8, visited their mom on set on March 18. While her daughters visited, Nicole was in the same green coat and gloves as she was this week. In those pics, she also donned a brown leather bag and black boots. Sunday and Faith wore school uniforms on set, rocking blue and red coats on top of their school attire for the New York City day.

In Nicole’s other HBO television show, Big Little Lies, she showed off a very different hair look. Her character Celeste Wright sported her hair straight and with front bangs, as opposed to this other voluminous, curly look. We’re so excited to see The Undoing when it eventually comes out, but for now, we’re loving the sneak peeks of Nicole’s character and her gorgeous hair!