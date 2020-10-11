Watch
Nicole Kidman Bonds With Daughter Sunday, 12, As She Jumps For Joy On A Trampoline — Watch

Nicole Kidman shared a happy video of herself jumping on a trampoline while revealing her 12-year-old daughter Sunday was behind the camera and telling her to ‘look less scared.’

Nicole Kidman, 53, shared a tender moment with her daughter Sunday, 12, on Oct. 9 and posted a video to give her fans a sneak peek. The actress was happily jumping high on an outdoor trampoline while wearing a long-sleeved black top, matching black pants, and white sneakers in the boomerang clip and revealed that her mini-me was the one encouraging her behind the camera, in the caption. “Taken right after Sunday gave me the fantastic director’s notes to ‘Jump higher mum’ and ‘look less scared’ 😂💕,” the caption read.

Once Nicole shared the eye-catching video, her fans quickly responded with comments about the mother-daughter moment. “Looking gorgeous,” one fan wrote while another said, “So cool Nicole. Sunday will make a great director.” A third gushed, “😆 You are always right on par with everyone. Keep on being your best self, Nicole 💕 We all adore you.”

Before her latest video post, Nicole hinted that her daughter Sunday and younger daughter Faith, 9, may be following in her footsteps in the film industry when they both showed up on set to work as extras in her HBO miniseries, The Undoing in Mar. 2019. They were both as cute as could be in the rare sighting and wore jackets over school uniforms while walking around with their Australian mom and filming a scene outside of a school brickhouse. Before that, they also appeared as extras in Nicole’s other HBO series, Big Little Lies.

When Nicole isn’t sharing details about her daughters, she’s proudly showing support for their father and her husband, Keith Urban, 52. On Sept. 18, she posted a PDA-filled snapshot of the two of them to celebrate the release of his new album The Speed of Now Part 1, which happened that day. The musician had his eyes closed as the curly-haired beauty smiled and kissed his cheek as they both stood in front of a beautiful blue sky in the photo. “Listening to Keith’s new album feels a little something like this ❤️️ You can listen to #TheSpeedOfNow Part 1 from @KeithUrban at the link in my bio xx,” Nicole captioned the post.

It’s always fantastic to see snippets of Nicole’s life with her family! We hope to see more soon!