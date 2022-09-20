Reba McEntire’s Kids: Everything to Know About Her Son & Stepkids

Reba McEntire has built a successful career in country music over the years, but it turns out that she’s also a doting mother. The 67-year-old singer has welcomed one biological son, Shelby, and five stepchildren, including Coty, Lance, Shawna, Brandon, and Chassidy, throughout two marriages in her life, and has always gushed over her role as a parent. Like her, they too, have lived impressive lives both personally and professionally.

More About Reba McEntire Reba McEntire Brings The Oscars To Their Feet With Help From Travis Barker

Find out more about Reba’s children below.

Shelby Blackstock

Shelby Blackstock is Reba’s only biological child. He was born in Feb. 1990 to her and her husband at the time, Narvel Blackstock. After graduating from college, he went on to become a race car driver and has had a lot of success from it. He has raced at the US F2000 National Championship, the Pro Mazda Championship and the Indy Lights.

Reba hasn’t hesitated to express her pride for her son over the years and did just that in a memorable Instagram post in Jan. 2020, when he competed in the Daytona International Speedway. “A mama is only as happy as her kids are. Shelby, ‘Love getting back at Daytona International Speedway for the #roar,’” she wrote in the post.

Shelby started a family of his own when he married Marissa Branch in Feb. 2022. The couple met on the dating app Tinder in 2014 and were friends for two years before they decided to start a romance. They spoke to People about their marriage and relationship after their wedding. “We’ve known each other for so long, from both a ‘just friends’ to a dating perspective,” they said. “Tackling whatever life throws our way as husband and wife — creating a family and legacy, together — excites us more than anything.”

Coty Battles

Coty Battles became Reba’s stepson when she married his dad, Charlie Battles, in 1976. He reportedly followed in his father’s footsteps when he became a wrestler but eventually settled down as a rancher. Although he’s pretty private about his life, he settled down in Waco, TX with his girlfriend Amy Huffman, in 2016, according to his Facebook page.

Lance Battles Lance Battles is Reba’s second stepchild from her fist marriage to Charlie, whom she divorced in 1987. He has kept a private life over the years, so not much is known about him. One of the most recent times he was mentioned in a publication was in his father’s obituary after he passed away from heart failure and stroke complications in 2013. At the time, Donna Granger, who married Charlie and became Lance and Coty’s second stepmom, was also mentioned.

Shawna Rene Blackstock

Shawna Rene Blackstock became another one of Reba’s stepchildren when the artist married her dad, Narvel Blackstock, in 1989. Like Lance, she has led a very private life and although she’s active on Instagram, her account is private.

Brandon Blackstock

Brandon Blackstock was born in 1976 and his father is also Narvel. He is perhaps Reba’s most well-known stepchild since he went on to become a famous talent agent. He was also married to singer Kelly Clarkson from 2013 until 2021. The former couple share two children together, including River Rose and Remington Alexander. He also shares two children, including Savannah and Seth, with his first wife, Melissa Ashworth, whom he divorced in 2012.

Chassidy Celeste Blackstock

Chassidy Celeste Blackstock ins another one of Narvel’s children who became Reba’s stepchild in 1989. She was born in 1978 and like some of her siblings, she’s chosen to keep her life as private as possible. She has been seen joining Reba for events in the past, like the one in the pic above, however, and the two seem very close.