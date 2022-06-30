Kelly Clarkson Admits Her Divorce From Brandon Blackstock ‘Hasn’t Been Easy’ With 2 Kids

Kelly Clarkson openly talked about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock during her June 29 appearance on The Chart Show with Brooke Reese on Apple Music 1. The Grammy Award winner, 40, was asked when she’s releasing new music, but Kelly admitted that the struggles in her personal life have also affected her career. “It’s been the hardest thing to navigate. I’ve never had this difficult of a project,” she explained in the interview, according to People. “It’s one of those things where I’m a human and I’m going through something huge.”

Kelly, who shares two children, daughter River, 8, and son Remington, 6, with her ex, also said, “Obviously, everybody knows a huge divorce went through and it’s been like, two years and not easy with kids.” Kelly and Brandon, 45, split in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in Aug. 2021 following a bitter back and forth over the exes’ assets.

“I’m just navigating what I’m comfortable with releasing,” Kelly further added about her music career. “So, it’s just a hard thing to navigate. It’s coming. I just got to get my crap together. I just got to figure out what I’m going to release.” The “Stronger” singer noted how powerful music can be, citing Billie Eilish‘s “Happier Than Ever”, which she covered for her Kellyoke EP of song covers from her daytime talk show. “Those are the songs when you are completely honest and you’re angry and you’re sad and you’re hurt,” Kelly said. “And all those things, that equation makes for the best songs.”

View Related Gallery Kelly Clarkson Then & Now: Photos Of The Singer's Transformation AMERICAN IDOL: THE SEARCH FOR A SUPERSTAR (aka AMERICAN IDOL 1), contestant Kelly Clarkson, (Season 1), 2002-. photo: Joe Viles / TM and Copyright © 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved, Courtesy: Everett Collection AMERICAN IDOL: THE SEARCH FOR A SUPERSTAR (aka AMERICAN IDOL 1), contestant Kelly Clarkson, (Season 1), 2002-. photo: Ray Mickshaw / TM and Copyright © 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved, Courtesy: Everett Collection

Kelly and Brandon were very much at odds throughout their divorce proceedings over their assets, namely their Montana ranch. The host of The Kelly Clarkson Show eventually agreed to leave her ex with a 5.12 percent share of the property, which amounts to $908,800. Brandon also ended up with $45,600 per month in child support and $115,000 per month in spousal support. Kelly, who reportedly makes around $20 million/year, gets her kids every weekend but one each month and is the majority owner of the ranch, according to the divorce ruling.

In Jan. 2022, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kelly is focused more on her career than dating again. And her career is doing just fine, considering she won two Daytime Emmy Awards for her talk show. In total, she’s won five Daytime Emmys out of seven nominations. Now all we need from Kelly is more music!