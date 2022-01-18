Exclusive

Why Kelly Clarkson ‘Isn’t Convinced’ She’s Ready To Date Again Nearly 2 Years After Divorce

kelly clarkson
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2020
Kelly Clarkson Brandon Blackstock Kelly Clarkson arrives with Brandon Blackstock for the ceremonial swearing-in of President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington. Clarkson says she's expecting her first child. The 31-year-old singer said, on Twitter that she and husband Blackstock are expecting their first child together People-Kelly Clarkson, Washington, USA
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson Presidential Inauguration, Washington DC, America - 21 Jan 2013
*EXCLUSIVE* ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM - Exclusive... 51656397 Singer Kelly Clarkson arrives at Piccadilly train station with her husband Brandon Blackstock and their new baby on February 17, 2015 in Manchester, England. FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - +1 (818) 307-4813 RESTRICTIONS APPLY: USA ONLY Pictured: Kelly Clarkson BACKGRID USA 18 FEBRUARY 2015 BYLINE MUST READ: FameFlynet / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
James Vituscka
News Director

Kelly Clarkson is a very busy woman and not quite ready to jump back into dating yet.

Kelly Clarkson, 39, isn’t done being “Miss Independent” quite yet. Nearly two years have passed since Kelly filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, 45, who she shares a daughter, River Rose, 7, and a son, Remy, 5, with. Although there has been plenty of time for the talk show host and singer to get back out on the market, sources close to Kelly told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she “isn’t convinced that she’s ready just yet.”

“Kelly’s friends have been such a huge support system during her divorce from Brandon. All they want is for her to be happy,” the source said. Apparently, for her friends, happiness comes from being coupled up. “They’ve been encouraging Kelly to test the waters and try the dating scene again. Kelly has given this a lot of thought, but she’s the type of person who gives a lot of love and she knows that she deserves someone who will treat her like the incredible woman that she is.”

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson flashed her stunning smile at the 25th Annual Critics Choice Awards Show in Los Angeles on January 12, 2020. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

After 7 years of marriage, Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon – who was her music manager — in June 2020. At the time, she told Billboard, “This isn’t happiness, for both of us, you know? I feel both of us deserve better, and neither one of us would want this for our children.” According to the source, “Kelly had no desire to even think about dating throughout the course of her divorce from Brandon. Not only because of the pandemic, but because she had so much going on and she was dealing with a huge life transition.”

Related Gallery

Kelly Clarkson's Christmas Special: See Photos Of Her Gorgeous & Festive Outfits

KELLY CLARKSON PRESENTS: WHEN CHRISTMAS COMES AROUND -- "Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around" -- Pictured: (l-r) Brett Eldredge, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBC)
KELLY CLARKSON PRESENTS: WHEN CHRISTMAS COMES AROUND -- "Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around" -- Pictured: (l-r) Leslie Odom Jr., Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBC)
KELLY CLARKSON PRESENTS WHEN CHRISTMAS COMES AROUND -- "Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around" -- Pictured: (l-r) Houston Art Bus, Kelly Clarkson, Amy Poehler -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBC)

Kelly Clarkson Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock looked happy when they attended the 25th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles together on January 12, 2020. (Matt Baron/ Shutterstock)

“Even though her divorce from Brandon hasn’t been finalized yet, she’s still legally single in the eyes of the law. But that is just not where Kelly is at right now,” the source added. “She hasn’t been on dates, or even found someone that catches her interest yet. She is still adjusting to her new normal in life and a romantic relationship just isn’t on her radar at the moment.”

 