Kelly Clarkson’s Kids: Meet Her 2 Little Ones, River Rose & Remington

Kelly Clarkson
Shutterstock
Kelly Clarkson54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 3015 -- Pictured: (l-r) Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, Kelly Clarkson, Simon Cowell -- (Photo by: Adam Torgerson/NBCUniversal)
Kelly Clarkson Billboard Music Awards, Show, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019
Kelly Clarkson Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019 Wearing In The Mood For Love View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
The ‘American Idol’ alum has two beautiful kids with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock! Find out more about her son and daughter!

Kelly Clarkson39, has remained a staple of music and television, since making her debut on American Idol’s first season in 2002. Since winning the singing competition, she’s recorded numerous hits, like “Since U Been Gone” and “My Life Would Suck Without You.” Since becoming a music sensation, she’s also been a coach on The Voice and began hosting her own talk show in 2019. She married talent manager Brandon Blackstock, 44, in 2013, and the pair had a daughter in 2014 and a son in 2016. Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon in June 2020, and has primary custody of both kids. Brandon had two other children from his previous marriage to Melissa AshworthSavannah and Seth. Find out more about each kid here!

Kelly, 39, and Brandon, 44, with their son Remy, 5, and daughter River, 7, at a premiere. (Shutterstock)

River Rose 

Kelly gave birth to her first daughter River Rose Blackstock, 7, in 2014! The singer explained how she named the little girl in a 2015 interview with People, saying she likes androgynous names. “We live on a river, so it really wasn’t that creative,” she said. “We were outside on our balcony, and we both looked at each other and were like, ‘What about River? That’s kind of cool.’” The singer also said that River’s middle name was chosen, because it’s her mom’s maiden name, and she enjoyed the alliteration.

The “Because Of You” singer occasionally posts pictures of her kids, and on a few occasions, she has shown some adorable photos of the kids on Instagram! During quarantine for the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelly posted a cute picture of River getting a horseback riding lesson from her dad. Other than horseback riding, River has made a few appearances in her mom’s work. She could sweetly be seen dancing in her mama’s arms in the music video for “Broken and Beautiful.” The Grammy winner also made her little girl the main character of two children’s books that she wrote: River Rose and the Magical Lullaby and River Rose and the Magical Christmas.

Remington Alexander

Kelly and Brandon pose with their kids, and Brandon’s children Seth and Savannah from his first marriage. (AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

Kelly had her son Remington Alexander Blackstock, 5, in 2016. Days after Remington (also known as Remy) was born, she tweeted about how happy she was to have two little ones. “I have the coolest kids, most helpful/loving family, & it would [be] impossible [for me to be] happier. I’m filled w/love. I want everyone [to] have this!” she wrote.

More recently, Kelly has shown off Remy’s love for building, showing some of his “engineering” skills that he’s demonstrated with his toys on her Instagram. Other than the sweet photo of his creation, Kelly has also shared pictures of her kids visiting her on set at The Voice, writing that she loves when the little ones go to see her! Kelly also shared a hilarious video of Remy sitting with her at The Kelly Clarkson Show, as Coldplay’s Chris Martin was the guest. Chris played an acoustic version of his band’s hit “Yellow,” and while it sounded sweet, Remy hilariously chimed in. “I need to go to the bathroom,” he said in the clip. The comment got plenty of laughs.  “Yep. That’s definitely my kid,” Kelly wrote in her Instagram caption.