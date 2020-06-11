Brandon Blackstock: 5 Things To Know About Kelly Clarkson’s Manager Husband Who She Is Divorcing

On June 4, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock filed for divorce after two children and nearly seven years of marriage. Brandon wasn’t just Kelly’s husband, he was also her talent manager! Here are five things to know about him.

Kelly Clarkson, 38, and Brandon Blackstock, 43, have officially called it quits after almost seven years of marriage. In documents from a Los Angeles court obtained by HollywoodLife, the couple filed for divorced on June 4. Although it’s clear that the now-former couple is definitely done, the reason for their divorce has yet to be revealed, as the only sign of the pair’s potential problems comes almost one month after Kelly put their $10 million Los Angeles home on the market. The couple has a long history together outside of their romance and the two have actually been working together for years, with Brandon acting as Kelly’s talent manager! Here are five things you need to know about Brandon Blackstock.

1) Brandon wasn’t Kelly’s first talent manager. It might seem obvious, but despite working together for almost a decade, Brandon was not Kelly’s first talent manager. In fact, Brandon’s own father, Narvel Blackstock, managed Kelly before Brandon took over! Narvel also has deep ties in the world of country music, and has been a TV producer for a few country music specials in the past!

2) Brandon is the former step-son of Reba McEntire. When we said that Brandon’s father had ties to the country music community, we really meant it! Narvel was married to Reba from 1989-2015, and Reba took on the role of grandmother to Brandon and Kelly’s kiddos. Prior to marrying Reba, Narvel was married to Brandon’s mother, Elisa Gayle Ritter, from 1973-1988.

3) He was previously married. Prior to his 2013 nuptials to Kelly, Brandon was married to Melissa Ashworth, divorcing her in 2012 — the same year that Kelly and Brandon started dating. Brandon shares two children with Melissa; they have a son Seth, 13, and daughter name Savannah, 18. Kelly had taken on the role of step-mom to Brandon’s youngsters, taking them in as her own.

4) Brandon has two children with Kelly. Following their October 2013 wedding, Kelly gave birth to the couple’s two children. In 2014, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named River Rose, 5, and in April 2016, the family welcomed Kelly and Brandon’s son, four-year-old son Remington Alexander.

5) Kelly gushed about her relationship with Brandon back in 2013. During an interview with Cosmopolitan, the “Miss Independent” songstress had nothing but love for Brandon. “Brandon’s totally the one. I’ve never been so happy,” she told the outlet. “We’ve known each other for years, but we didn’t start talking until the Super Bowl last February. And this is the funniest/worst thing ever: One of my superhero idols is Whitney Houston, and the day she died was our first date. I was like ‘This is a bad omen.’” Although the omen did lurk at the back of Kelly’s mind, things turned out great for the time. “Six years, I was single before this. I’ve never been truly loved like I am right now.”