Kelly Clarkson ‘Cherishes’ Time With Her Kids After Winning Primary Custody: ‘They’re Her World’

Kelly Clarkson hasn’t allowed fame to change her outlook on motherhood, and has ‘cherished’ her time with her kids since winning primary custody in November 2020.

Kelly Clarkson, 38, isn’t just a powerhouse singer and talk show host, she’s also a doting mom-of-two, and has been making the most of her time with daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington, 5. After splitting from from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020, following seven years of marriage, she was awarded primary physical custody of her kids in November 2020. A source close to the American Idol winner told HollywoodLife that Kelly’s kids always come first, no matter her work demands.

Kelly has always been such a hands on mom and despite her incredibly busy schedule, she’s there for her kids at the drop of a hat. She’s never let the fame or her celeb status change her outlook on motherhood or how she raises her kids, whatsoever,” the insider explained. “She’s very involved in her kids’ school activities and has always played a very active role in their social and academic lives.”

The source added, “Kelly and the kids are based in L.A. while Brandon spends most of his time in Montana at the ‘Vintage Valley’ ranch they purchased a few years ago. She was awarded primary custody and cherishes the amount of time she gets to spend with River and Remy. They’re her world and nothing comes before her kids.” It comes just one week after Kelly requested that a judge declare her “legally divorced” from Brandon while they continue working on separate arrangements for spousal and child support.

In new court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Kelly said she and her ex “both deserve the opportunity to build a new life.” As fans would recall, Brandon is currently seeking $436,000 in monthly spousal and child support, which equals $5.2 million per year. While Kelly has remained mum on the financial details of her divorce, she has spoken out about the “grief” she’s felt, revealing how “difficult” it has been.

“I have written like, 60 songs,” Kelly told Entertainment Tonight in February. “It is an insane amount of getting it out. I think that’s a blessing in itself. Anytime you go through some life, it’s such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not.”