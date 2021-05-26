Kelly Clarkson Replaces Ellen DeGeneres As Her Talk Show Moves To Prime Time Slot

Exciting news for Kelly Clarkson! The singer’s talk show will replace Ellen DeGeneres’ show in NBC’s prime daytime slot after ‘Ellen’ comes to an end in 2022.

Kelly Clarkson will be daytime television’s headliner when The Kelly Clarkson Show moves into Ellen DeGeneres‘ slot in 2022. Ellen announced earlier this year that her talk show would be coming to an end after its 19th season, which will air in 2021/2022. On May 26, NBC confirmed that Kelly will take the comedienne’s place in the fall of 2022 with her talk show, which first premiered in 2019.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is owned and produced by NBC’s syndication arm. Meanwhile, The Ellen DeGeneres Show is carried by NBC in most major markets in the United States. After just two seasons, The Kelly Clarkson Show has brought in big numbers while airing on 200 stations across the country. At the end of 2020, NBC announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show would be renewed for two more seasons, taking it until at least 2023.

“These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season,” NBCUniversal Local’s president, Valari Staab, said. “We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts.”

In mid-May, Ellen announced the news that she would be ending her show, and explained that she made the decision because it “wasn’t a challenge” for her anymore. She made it clear that her decision had nothing to do with recent allegations that the show’s work environment was “toxic.” She said, “If I were quitting the show because of that, I wouldn’t have come back this season.”

Ellen has also stressed that the claims of workplace toxicity were unbeknownst to her before the stories went public. “I had no idea,” she admitted. “I never saw anything that would even point to that. I still don’t understand it. It’s my name on the show, so clearly it affects me, and I have to be the one to stand up and say, ‘This can’t be tolerated.’ But I do wish somebody would’ve come up to me and said, ‘Hey, something’s going on that you should know about.”