Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why Co-Parenting With Ex Brandon Blackstock Is ‘Difficult’ 8 Mos. After Split

Kelly Clarkson got candid with Khloe Kardashian, sharing how ‘tough’ it’s been to co-parent her kids, River, 6, and Remington, 4, with her ex, Brandon Blackstock, roughly eight months after she filed for divorce.

Kelly Clarkson has been so forthcoming about her transition as she navigates her divorce with ex Brandon Blackstock. On the February 9 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Grammy winner, 38, expressed how co-parenting the former couple’s two little ones — daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4 — hasn’t been easy for her. “It’s tough,” the talk show host confessed to guest Khloe Kardashian, who’s also been co-parenting her two-year-old daughter, True Thompson, with ex Tristan Thompson.

“I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally.” The two women bonded over their experiences, and Kelly revealed more about her current situation, as she remains in Los Angeles while Brandon resides in Montana. Most importantly, Kelly put an emphasis on how much she and Brandon are putting their attention and focus on their children’s well-being.

“As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re both on board,” she shared with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. The interview comes roughly eight months after Kelly made the decision to file for divorce from Brandon after nearly seven years of marriage. Fans of the original American Idol star were shocked by the news, though Kelly later expressed on her talk show how the couple was not happy with their situation.

The parents’ custody battle has also been rather difficult. By November 2020, fans learned more about Kelly and Brandon’s situation, as Kelly requested to retain primary custody of their youngsters. Brandon, however, filed for $436,000 in spousal and child support, which ultimately broke down to $301,000 in spousal support and $135,000 in child support. Eventually the court made the decision for the kids to remain with Kelly in Los Angeles and visit their father on the first, third, and fifth weekends of each month.

Kelly and Brandon’s relationship began as a professional one, with the star’s former husband working as her manager. The two wed in October 2013 and welcomed their daughter, River, one year later and their son, Remington, two years after River was born. The only sign that fans could tell that the couple was going to split was when Kelly put their Los Angeles family home on the market in May 2020 before filing for divorce the following June.