Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock Divorce Settlement Revealed: Custody, Support & More
Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock have finally settled their divorce. Find out all the details of the settlement here, including custody & support.
As for their Montana ranch, Kelly will keep the property, but Brandon will be allowed to live there until June 1 of this year, according to documents obtained by TMZ. He is ordered, however, to pay $12,500/month in rent.
In addition, Brandon also challenged their prenup, but after the trial, the judge confirmed it to be valid — a major win for Kelly who reportedly makes around $20 million per year.
Moreover, Brandon will receive $115,000/month in spousal support, although that will end in January 2024. He will also receive $45,600/month in child support even though he gets the children one weekend per month thus far. The amount is stated to reflect the overhead he will have to ensure the kids can stay comfortably and are properly supported. Kelly’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, can also return to court and ask for an adjustment should Brandon move elsewhere and overhead charges change accordingly. Lastly, Kelly is paying him $1.3 million as a part of the settlement.
Kelly and Brandon officially filed for divorce on June 4, 2020. Their divorce came nearly seven years of marriage and having their two children, River and Remington. It’s been a long, ongoing divorce for the couple with many twists and turns, so we’re happy to see them finally come out on the other side of the settlement and move forward with their new lives.