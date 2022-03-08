Breaking News

Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock Divorce Settlement Revealed: Custody, Support & More

Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock have finally settled their divorce. Find out all the details of the settlement here, including custody & support.

Kelly Clarkson, 39, and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, 45, have finally sealed the deal on their divorce case, settling with Kelly getting a fair share of the assets and Brandon with a good deal of support, TMZ reported on Feb. 8. The outlet revealed that L.A. Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon signed off on the terms of the case, which included Kelly having primary custody of their two children, River, 7, and Remington, 5. Brandon, who lives in Montana, will have the kids for one weekend a month for the time being. 
HollywoodLife has reached out to both Kelly and Brandon’s reps and lawyers for comment. 
Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson
Brandon Blackstock & Kelly Clarkson (Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

As for their Montana ranch, Kelly will keep the property, but Brandon will be allowed to live there until June 1 of this year, according to documents obtained by TMZ. He is ordered, however, to pay $12,500/month in rent.

In addition, Brandon also challenged their prenup, but after the trial, the judge confirmed it to be valid — a major win for Kelly who reportedly makes around $20 million per year.

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson
Brandon Blackstock & Kelly Clarkson (AFF-USA/Shutterstock).

Moreover, Brandon will receive $115,000/month in spousal support, although that will end in January 2024. He will also receive $45,600/month in child support even though he gets the children one weekend per month thus far. The amount is stated to reflect the overhead he will have to ensure the kids can stay comfortably and are properly supported. Kelly’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, can also return to court and ask for an adjustment should Brandon move elsewhere and overhead charges change accordingly. Lastly, Kelly is paying him $1.3 million as a part of the settlement.

Kelly and Brandon officially filed for divorce on June 4, 2020. Their divorce came nearly seven years of marriage and having their two children, River and Remington. It’s been a long, ongoing divorce for the couple with many twists and turns, so we’re happy to see them finally come out on the other side of the settlement and move forward with their new lives.