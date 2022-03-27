Reba McEntire Brings The Oscars To Their Feet With Help From Travis Barker

She’s a little bit country, he’s a whole lotta rock and roll! The Queen of Country was backed by the Blink 182 drummer while performing ‘Somehow You Do’ from the movie ‘Four Good Days’.

Now that’s a combo! Reba McEntire had quite the backing band while taking the stage at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022. The Queen Of Country was joined by punk rock drummer and Kardashian-fiance Travis Barker for an emotional performance of the song “Somehow You Do” from the movie Four Good Days. Reba’s soaring performance earned her a standing ovation from the audience.

Travis wasn’t the only talent on stage with Reba. Also joining the Oklahoma gal were Oscars music director Adam Blackstone, percussionist and singer Sheila E., and pianist Robert Glasper. “Somehow You Do”, written by 6-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren, was up for Best Original Song. The track is featured in the Glenn Close and Mila Kunis film Four Good Days, which is about the relationship between a young addict who is living with her mother after leaving a detox clinic.

The “Sassy” singer was part of a small slate of artists who performed at the 2022 Oscars. Beyonce gave a stirring performance of “Be Alive” from King Richard from a Compton, Calif. tennis court. Meanwhile, Sebastian Yatra sang “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto and winners Billie Eilish and Finneas performed “No Time to Die” from the Bond movie of the same name. Van Morrison was invited to play “Down to Joy” from Belfast, but was unable to make it, according to Billboard.

While this wasn’t Reba’s first Oscars performance, it had been nearly 3 decades since her last Academy Awards appearance. She performed at the Oscars in 1991, when she sang “I’m Checkin’ Out” from the movie Postcards From the Edge. The star announced her appearance on her Instagram on Tuesday, Mar. 24, saying she was “honored” at the chance to perform.

Reba’s performance coincided with the release of her new gospel album My Chains Are Gone on Mar. 28 The devotional album is packed with guest appearances, featuring collaborations with Lauren Daigle, the Isaacs, Kelly Clarkson, and Trisha Yearwood.