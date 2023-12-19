Who Are Dan + Shay Married To? Everything to Know About Their Wives

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Dan + Shay are one of the biggest acts in country music. The duo, comprised of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, have had tons of hits and received many accolades for their work, including multiple Grammy Awards. Their five albums have hit the top of Country Airplay charts, and some of their singles have hit the top of the Hot Country Songs charts.

The pair are preparing to perform on The Voice season 24 finale on December 19, 2023. They will also join the beloved show for season 25, becoming the first pair of duo coaches on the series. They’ll appear alongside fellow coaches Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and John Legend, per NBC.

Both of their wives will surely be cheering them on when they perform on the show and take over hosting duties next season. Both Dan and Shay have shown that at heart, they’re big family men. Get to know about each of the country star’s wives here.

Abby Smyers

Dan was dating his wife Abby Smyers (née Law) for a little over three years before they got engaged in 2016. Dan popped the question on the beach in Waikiki, Hawaii, per The Boot. The pair got married in early 2017, and they even included their dogs in the Nashville ceremony. Abby posted an adorable video of the two of them surrounded by their pups in their wedding clothes. Dan spoke about their ceremony in an interview with People. “It’ll be awesome to have all of our friends and family together in Nashville — a lot of them have never been here,” he said. “We built our love story in Nashville and it’ll be cool to get everybody there to see where it all began for us.”

The couple including dogs in their wedding should come as no surprise, as Abby has never hidden her love of animals. Her Instagram bio notes that she’s an “animal rescue advocate.” She often posts photos with adorable puppies and about her work to try to help animals. She’s also appeared in a handful of Dan + Shay music videos for songs like “Speechless.”

Dan has spoken about how Abby has supported him when he’s struggled with his music career. During his rift from Shay, he said that his wife showed him tons of support. “She continues to save my life every day, honestly. I can’t say enough good things. She just has such a different outlook on life than I do,” he told People. “She’s helped me through dark times when I was sad. Who knows? I may have quit music or moved back to my hometown, but she’ll just talk me off the ledge and calm me down.”

Hannah Mooney

A few months after Dan and Abby tied the knot, Shay and his fiancée Hannah Mooney (née Billingsley) got married in October 2017. Shay has gushed about his wife plenty of times in interviews. “She’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me, so I had to lock it down. She’s my better, and much better-looking half,” he said in an interview, per Country Thang Daily.

Their marriage came after the birth of their first son Asher in January of that year. Besides Asher, the couple are also parents to younger sons Ames, who was born in 2020, and Abram, who was born in 2023. Hannah also hosts her own podcast Unexpected, where she talks about life events and how they contribute to her faith. She also regularly posts about her faith, as well as her three beautiful children on her Instagram.

Shay also revealed that Hannah helped him get sober in the above-mentioned People profile. “She was so patient with me, knowing that she couldn’t be like, ‘Shay, you got to stop drinking so much.’ Because I would’ve been like, ‘Oh, yeah. Well, I’m going to drink more.’ She knew it was this thing where I had to get to that place on my own,” he said.