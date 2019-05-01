Dan + Shay took the stage with Tori Kelly at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1 and reminded us why they’re nominated for seven awards by giving a breathtaking performance of ‘Speechless’.

Dan + Shay are on top of the country music world right now, and that was clearly apparent during their highly entertaining performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The hunky singing duo, which includes Dan Smyers, 31, and Shay Mooney, 27, teamed up with talented singer Tori Kelly, 26, to sing ‘Speechless’ at the Las Vegas ceremony on May 1, and it was truly phenomenal. The trio showed off their vocals during the showstopping performance and looked great while doing it too!

Tori, who was standing in between Dan and Shay during the performance, looked great in a white top and gray sparkly pants under a long black cardigan while Dan wore a short-sleeved black patterned shirt and jeans, and Shay wore a white t-shirt under a camouflage style jacket with dark jeans. They had the crowd swaying and singing along to the catchy slow song and gave off an inspiring feeling to all who witnessed their incredible moment on stage.

Dan + Shay’s opportunity to give their touching performance is just one of many honors for them at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. The incredible songwriters were also nominated for an amazing seven awards, including Duo/Group, Country Album, and Country Artist. Their 2018 song “Tequila” became a huge hit and took over the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart by landing in the Top 40 and reached number one on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart. In addition to their performance collaboration with Tori, Dan + Shay have also collaborated with the host of this year’s Billboard Music Awards, Kelly Clarkson, 37. They worked with her on their 2018 song “Keeping Score”, which they performed with the American Idol winner at the 2019 ACM Awards.

Crazy fun to watch @DanAndShay living out their dreams, love them and their talent! Top it off, they have a very cool tour manager @MikeG4464 , congrats all around❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/zEFCT4XfvB — Traci Roberts (@tracikroberts) May 2, 2019

We thoroughly enjoyed Dan + Shay and Tori’s performance! It definitely reflected the charisma they have together!