Dan + Shay Singer Shay Mooney Shows Off 50 Lb. Weight Loss: Before & After Photos

Shay Mooney, 31, is encouraging others by reportedly losing a whopping 50 lbs. in five months. The Dan + Shay singer took to Instagram on Jan. 2 to post shirtless before and after photos of his impressive weight loss and admitted he did it through “consistency,” in the caption. “Consistency. I changed my entire world in 6 months. No gimmicks or fads. Just consistency. If that tired guy on the left can do it so can you. 💪🏻,” he wrote.

Both photos showed Shay wearing just bottoms and in the before photo, he also sported a thicker beard. He held up his phone as he stood in front of a bathroom mirror and looked relaxed. As soon as his post went up, it was met with congratulatory comments from friends and fans, who expressed support.

“Wow…so proud of you,” one fan wrote while another asked if he could give more details on how he lost the weight. A third exclaimed, “Hard work pays off!” and a fourth called him a “blessing and encourager.” Others left thumbs up and flexing emojis.

Before Shay posted his latest before and after photos, he thanked fans on Instagram who were already praising him for “looking healthy”, on Friday. “Really means a lot. Been a little over 5 months I believe and I’m down almost 50 lbs,” he said while also adding that he stopped drinking alcohol, has been eating “clean,” and started walking seven miles a day.

“And some weights,” he continued. “That’s it! I completely changed my lifestyle and I’ve never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually.”

Shay’s weight loss is surely benefiting his lifestyle with his family. The talented star recently announced he and his wife, Hannah Mooney, are expecting their third child. They are already the parents of two sons, including Asher, 5, and Ames, 2. Hannah shared an Instagram video in which she told her sons that they were getting “another brother” and Asher hilariously responded by telling her he “wanted a sister.” The video received a lot of positive comments from her followers.