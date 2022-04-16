Chris Stapleton’s Wife: Everything To Know About Morgane & Their Family Of 7

Country crooner Chris Stapleton and his wife share more than just a love for music! The Nashville couple also share children, a home, and a marriage that’s been going strong since way back in 2007. And even though he has 5 kids, his wife, Morgane, is his everything. She was the one by his side at the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022, when Chris virtually swept the ceremony and took home honors for Best Country Album, Best Country Song for Cold, and Best Country Solo Performance for You Should Probably Leave. So, who is Morgane Stapleton? We’ve got the details on everything there is to know about Morgane Stapleton, their children, their careers, and their dream life together.

Morgane is a singer, too.

It turns out that Chris’ wife is a profoundly talented singer and songwriter in her own right. Sometimes, she sings backup for him and has even been known to join him in onstage performances! In fact, Chris admits that she heavily influences his work, and that she keeps him grounded.

“Make no mistake, [Morgane’s hands] are always all over everything,” Chris told Rare Country in 2017. “She’s my Jiminy Cricket in a lot of ways. She’s the voice of reason, because I’m not always reasonable.” He went on to say that she coaches him to improve, and her expertise is a big help. “She’s been known to make me change keys on something,” he said. “She’ll be like, ‘Sing higher.’ I’m like, ‘Alright.’ I get lazy on keys sometimes. I’ll key it lower. That way I can sing it lower live. She won’t let me get lazy on stuff like that. She knows when I’m doing it, and nobody else does.”

She’s a mother of 5, including a set of twins.

The Stapleton’s are famously protective of their children, and don’t share a lot of information about them. But we do know that they have twin boys born in April 2018, and another boy born in 2019. Morgane and Chris haven’t yet revealed their three youngest children’s names, but their two older kids, Waylon and Ada, have been known to appear at events from time to time with their parents. Most recently, they attended the Academy of Country Music Awards with their parents.

Morgane wrote a song for Carrie Underwood.

Her credits are undeniably impressive! She’s written songs for Carrie Underwood (Don’t Forget to Remember Me), LeAnne Rimes (You Ain’t Right), Kelli Pickler (Stop Cheatin’ On Me), and Trisha Yearwood (We Tried), and many more. In fact, aside from that illustrious country music songwriting pedigree, she met Chris through the same Nashville publishing company, where they were both working as songwriters. Morgane told The Washington Post in 2015 that writing their first song together was the beginning of something beautiful. “Eventually, he asked me to write a song with him, and that ended up being our first date,” she told the newspaper. “We didn’t get much writing done that night.”