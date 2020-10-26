Carter Rubin: 5 Things To Know About The Teen Singer, 15, Who Wows The Coaches

‘The Voice’ will welcome teen singer Carter Rubin to the stage during the Oct. 26 episode. The 15-year-old leaves the coaches stunned with his incredible performance, and two of the coaches fight to get him on their team!

The Voice season 19 blind auditions continue on Oct. 26. In the next round, Carter Rubin will be performing. He’s one of the youngest contestants to audition for The Voice. He was actually only 14 when he auditioned! So, who is Carter Rubin? HollywoodLife has 5 key things to know.

1. Carter stunned with his rendition of a Lewis Capaldi song. Carter performed the song “Before You Go” for his blind audition. His voice for just being 14 years old is truly incredible. Gwen Stefani, 51, and John Legend, 41, are the coaches to turn around in hopes of nabbing Carter.

2. Gwen Stefani wants to be a “mom figure” for Carter. When making the case for why he should be on her team, Gwen told Carter: “My son, he’s 14 years old, so I could be like a mom figure for you because I am a mom so you could feel very comfortable around me,” she said. “I loved your voice. When you got into your real full, full voice, the tone was so beautiful, it was shocking to me.”

3. He started his Instagram account when he auditioned for The Voice. Carter posted for the first time on his Instagram account in early October. “The secret’s out: I AUDITIONED FOR @nbcthevoice who’s ready for the season premiere on october 19? #TheVoice,” he wrote.

4. His brother was diagnosed with autism. While talking with the coaches after his blind auditions, Carter’s dad, brother, and grandfather got to be a part of this incredible moment virtually. Carter revealed that his brother was diagnosed with autism at the age of 2 and gushed over their amazing “bond.”

5. Carter has performed locally on Long Island. Back in 2018, Carter was part of News 12 Long Island’s Sounds of the Season series. He performed a number of holiday hits for his local news station.