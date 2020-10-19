‘The Voice’ is back for season 19 and Blake Shelton is the ultimate competitor. In this EXCLUSIVE video, the 7-time ‘Voice’ winner and the other coaches reveal what they’re looking for in season 19 and more.

The search for the next great singer is on. The Voice season 19 premieres Oct. 19 with coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend sitting in the iconic red chairs. HollywoodLife has a behind-the-scenes look at season 19, giving us a glimpse at what the coaches are looking for and what their tactics are.

“I do lie, but it’s only when something is important to you,” Blake says to a contestant, while the coaches laugh. “It’s worth it to me to lie to these other coaches to get somebody like you on my team.” Blake loves to win, that’s for sure!

“I’m always looking for something a little bit different because the times that I have won this show it’s not been with a country singer. So I’m always on the prowl from what else could be out there that might give me a chance,” Blake says.

John notes that he’s “always looking for artists that move” him. John won season 16 with Maelyn Jarmon, and he’s looking to win again! This season will also feature some major teasing between Blake and John. We love to see it.

For Kelly, she’s all about variety. “I like a lot of different styles of music,” she reveals. “I love equal representation. I want that on my team. I want to hear a little bit of everything.” Gwen is looking for personality, uniqueness, and originality. “I want a girl that’s young, that’s talented, and has a dream that I’ve already lived,” Gwen says. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.