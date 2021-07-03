Blake Shelton ‘Can’t Believe’ Gwen Stefani Has ‘Chosen Him’ As Reported Oklahoma Wedding Nears

Blake Shelton has always been in ‘disbelief’ over his relationship with the amazing Gwen Stefani, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY ahead of their nuptials.

Blake Shelton, 44, just can’t believe Gwen Stefani, 51, is going to be his bride. “Blake has always been in disbelief that Gwen is with him,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s always joked but also meant it that she is way out of his league and he can’t believe she’s chosen to be with him. They have a really health and happy relationship and truly love one another,” the insider added of the oh-so-in-love couple.

The pair are seemingly set to marry any day now: Gwen and Blake filed for a legal marriage license in his home state of Oklahoma on Tuesday, June 29 — per state law, this means they have to legally wed within 10 days (or, by Friday, July 9 at the latest). “Gwen and Blake are so excited to get married. They’ve wanted this for awhile and couldn’t wait to officially be husband and wife,” our source spilled.

The No Doubt alum and country star are reportedly set to marry at his 1,500-acre Oklahoma ranch, which is a special place for the couple. Blake built a chapel on-site just to propose to Gwen last fall, and speculation is that’s where they’ll also say their ‘I do’s.’

“It was very important for them to do it in Oklahoma as it’s a special place for both of them,” the insider added to HL.”Ultimately, they wanted all their friends and family there, but if it weren’t for the pandemic, the wedding would’ve happened awhile ago.” During quarantine, Blake and Gwen spent a fair amount of time on the property, even shooting the romantic music video for “Nobody But You” on-site, along with a live-to-tape performance.

While the couple seemed keen to get married after their Oct. 2020 engagement, COVID-19 restrictions unfortunately delayed their plans. Gwen previously explained that it was very important for her parents Patti Flynn and Dennis Stefani to be there in-person, stressing they were going to keep it a “simple” affair during an April interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “[Blake and Gwen] have moved [the wedding] a few times because of COVID and went back and forth on whether to do it during the pandemic and keep it small or wait,” the source explained of the delay.

Rumors briefly swirled that the couple had perhaps wed after Gwen debuted a sparkly diamond band next to her oval-shaped engagement ring on Saturday, June 12 — it’s unclear if the new piece of jewelry is intended to be a wedding band, although, it would certainly fit the bill. This will be the second marriage for both Blake and Gwen: the “God’s Country” singer was married to Miranda Lambert, 37, from 2011 – 2015. Gwen was wed to Gavin Rossdale, 55, from 2002 – 2016. The exes also share three kids together: Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.