Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale ‘Struggle’ To Get Along 4.5 Years After Split: ‘They Do Their Best’

Things don’t appear to be going well between exes Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale at all to the point where they have ‘trouble’ being in the same place at the same time.

This. Is. Awkward. Gwen Stefani, 50, and Gavin Rossdale, 53, who used to be one of the biggest couples in Hollywood, are apparently still not doing well with one another four and a half years after she filed for divorce from him. “Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani have challenges getting along,” a source dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on January 2. “They do their best to get along for the sake of the kids, but they only communicate when they need to for the kids. They have trouble even being in the same room together.” The former duo share three children with one another: Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5. Gwen and her longtime boyfriend Blake Shelton, 43, who she began dating shortly after splitting from the Bush frontman, are often seen out together with her brood.

It is a complete 180 in terms of the differences between Gwen & Gavin and Gwen & Blake as the new decade emerges. “Gwen truly does feel that Blake saved her. She realized true happiness when meeting him,” the source continued. The pop/rock star and country crooner’s romance was visibly seen when they shared a bunch of sweet kisses together at a New Year’s Eve party together that was documented on her Instagram Stories.

Gwen and Blake’s path down the aisle, if it ever gets there, has a major roadblock in its way. She is a devout Roman Catholic and allegedly won’t say “I Do” to him until she annuls her previous marriage to Gavin who doesn’t appear to be too phased about it. “She knows Gavin does not care if she gets an annulment or not since he’s only a part of her life when he absolutely has to be these days which isn’t that often,” the insider added.

Gwen and Gavin began dating in the late 90’s before officially tying the knot on September 14, 2002 in London and then another one two weeks later in Los Angeles. Their union lasted for many years before things came to an official end when their divorce was finalized on April 8, 2016.