Gavin Rossdale Admits He & Gwen Stefani Don’t Raise Their Sons The Same: We’re ‘Different People’

In a rare comment about co-parenting the three sons he shares with Gwen, Gavin said the exes 'definitely have some particularly opposing views.'

June 15, 2023 5:30PM EDT
Gavin Rossdale opened up about his parenting style with his ex Gwen Stefani. The Bush frontman claimed he and Gwen do not have much in common when it comes to raising their three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9. “We’re really different people,” Gavin said on Thursday’s episode of the podcast Not So Hollywood. “I don’t think there’s much similarity in the way we bring them up but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they’d like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process.”

The “Glycerine” hitmaker added, “Because that’s what’s important is to give them a wide view of things and we definitely have some particularly opposing views so I think it’d be really helpful for them to make their own minds as individuals.”

Gavin and Gwen romantically crashed into each other at the end of the 1990s and tied the knot in 2002. After welcoming three sons, and nearly 13 years of marriage, Gwen and Gavin announced their separation, shocking fans. It was revealed that their relationship had been strained for some time, leading to their decision to part ways. The couple officially divorced in 2016.

Since then, the exes remain relatively tight-lipped about their co-parenting… or lack thereof, according to Gavin. “I think you can go one of two ways — you can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how that goes — or you can just parent,” he said on Thursday’s podcast. “And I think we just parent.”

Gavin’s sentiment appeared to line up with a source who EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Gavin and Gwen “don’t have a relationship except for the kids” and “communicate as minimal as possible.” The insider added that Gavin wasn’t “phased” by Gwen’s second marriage to Blake Shelton and there was “zero surprise” about him not being included in their wedding ceremony.

While the British musician waxed on about being a father, he has another role to consider now: that of grandfather! Gavin’s daughter Daisy Lowe, whom he shares with his ex Pearl Lowe, welcomed a daughter with her partner Jordan Saul in April. While Gavin has yet to publicly remark on becoming a grandfather, it seems likely he’ll be over-the-moon for his daughter, as he commented on the pregnancy news in October with a string of three red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Gavin recently posted a rare photo of himself with all four of his children on his Instagram. “Welcome to my world,” he wrote. “The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me. Oh the joy they bring.”

